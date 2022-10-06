Read full article on original website
Auburn football: The ‘real reason’ for February inquiry into program
At 3-3, with a 9-10 overall record as head coach, Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin is simultaneously under fire and under a safety umbrella as someone unlikely to lose his job until Auburn University names a new athletic director. Until that TBD AD walks through the door, Harsin is...
Watch Nick Saban Draw Up Alabama's Defense On Last Night's Final Play
With Texas A&m down 24-20 at the 2-yard line, the Aggies had one final chance to score a game-winning touchdown. Here's Nick Saban drawing up how Alabama defended them...
College Football Insider Names Coach On "Hottest Seat" In Country
We've already seen a few Power Five coaches get fired this season. Could Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin be next?. During this Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, college football insider Bruce Feldman provided updates on the latest coaching rumors. Feldman said Harsin is currently sitting on "the hottest seat...
LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves
ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
Alabama State Coach Reveals His Problem With Deion Sanders
Things got heated between Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. on Saturday afternoon. Robinson had no interest in chatting with Sanders following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Postgame video of the heated interaction between Sanders and Robinson went viral. Following the game, Robinson Jr. revealed...
Nick Saban discusses Alabama's win over Texas A&M: 'That was not our best football'
Nick Saban and company escaped with the win. It wasn’t pretty, but a W is still a W at the end of the day. The Tide turned the ball over 4 times, were without one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, missed 2 field goals and had its opponent ready to deliver the killshot on the 2-yard line.
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game
Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Incarcerated man dies at Elmore Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility died on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Corey Griffin, a 45-year-old incarcerated man at the facility, was found unresponsive in facility showers on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC. Griffin was later transported to the health care unit at a nearby Staton Correctional facility to receive medical attention.
Fantasia to perform in Wetumpka
Grammy award-winning artist Fantasia will take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel (WCW) Entertainment Center stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. North Carolina native Fantasia broke onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of American Idol. Later that year, she released her platinum-selling debut album Free Yourself and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at No. 1 with her first single, “I Believe.”
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead and another injured. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Woods and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
Police release images of truck involved in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill road on Thursday. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle or locating […]
