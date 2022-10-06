ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football Insider Names Coach On "Hottest Seat" In Country

We've already seen a few Power Five coaches get fired this season. Could Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin be next?. During this Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, college football insider Bruce Feldman provided updates on the latest coaching rumors. Feldman said Harsin is currently sitting on "the hottest seat...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: ‘What coach is going to want to come here?’ Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arizona State
Auburn, AL
College Basketball
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

Alabama State Coach Reveals His Problem With Deion Sanders

Things got heated between Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. on Saturday afternoon. Robinson had no interest in chatting with Sanders following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. Postgame video of the heated interaction between Sanders and Robinson went viral. Following the game, Robinson Jr. revealed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Pearl
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game

Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole

An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arthroscopic Knee Surgery#2022 Famed#Compass Prep School
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Elmore Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at Elmore Correctional Facility died on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Corey Griffin, a 45-year-old incarcerated man at the facility, was found unresponsive in facility showers on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC. Griffin was later transported to the health care unit at a nearby Staton Correctional facility to receive medical attention.
ELMORE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Fantasia to perform in Wetumpka

Grammy award-winning artist Fantasia will take the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel (WCW) Entertainment Center stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. North Carolina native Fantasia broke onto the scene in 2004 as the season three winner of American Idol. Later that year, she released her platinum-selling debut album Free Yourself and became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart to debut at No. 1 with her first single, “I Believe.”
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead and another injured. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Woods and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy