Miami Beach, FL

WSVN-TV

King tides flood streets in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides are causing flooding problems in Hollywood. 7News cameras on Monday captured several streets submerged as a result of recent tides. Drivers were seen struggling to navigate the drenched roads. King tides are expected to last through Wednesday, with the highest tides anticipated for Monday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Perez Art Museum launches floating cinema experience

(WSVN) - A floating cinema is exactly what it sounds like. Helen Roldan: “It’s a movie shown on our boats. They’re 72-foot long boats with 60-foot screens, and so we share movies on those screens, open to the public, but you know, on the water.”. A water...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Doral, Univision 23 partner for food drive to help Ian victims

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of Miami-Dade County came together to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. Univision 23 partnered with the City of Doral to host a food drive, Saturday morning. Local residents stopped by to donate items to be sent to areas dealing with the devastation. “I brought...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a duplex fire in northwest Miami-Dade. The blaze broke out along Northwest Second Avenue and 156th Street around 4 a.m., Monday. Thick smoke and flames shot out from the building. Fire rescue was able to put out the fire. The cause of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Seaquarium officials say Lolita’s health has improved

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lolita, Miami Seaquarium beloved killer whale, is finally feeling better, according to her veterinarians. Miami Seaquarium officials on Saturday said that the orca has her appetite back and is playing with her trainers. Lolita has been battling a respiratory condition and was having trouble eating....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man taken to hospital after being shot twice in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. The incident happened near Northwest 54th Street and Second Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Monday. According to Miami Police, a 30-year-old man was in a white Lexus when he was shot twice. The...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

NW Miami-Dade house deemed unsafe after fire sparks

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a house in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading fire officials to deem the property unsafe. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 100th Street, just after 2:30 a.m., Saturday. Hours later,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO holds National Night Out to encourage community positivity

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held its National Night Out in a Lauderhill park. On Saturday, police officers met members of the community in Central Broward Regional Park to encourage the community to come together. Deputies shared a message with the residents of the neighborhood. “We’re...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Northeast Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, leading to one death and two victims hospitalized, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500th block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Hollywood. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Hollywood Police said Gabriel Becerra was last seen along the 1900 block of Van Buren Street. Police did not provide a physical...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

