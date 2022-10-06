Read full article on original website
Missing Colorado teen thought to be in Arizona found safe in home state
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A missing teenage girl from Colorado last seen in late September has been found. Police say 14-year-old Chloe Campbell was found safe in Thorton, Colorado. Officers initially thought the teen could be in Arizona, based on alleged messages to friends. However, it’s unknown what led officers to find Campbell.
Wild horse advocates react to the shooting of horses in eastern Arizona
ALPINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to find who is responsible for killing 14 wild horses this week in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in eastern Arizona. The horses were found near Forest Road 25 in the Alpine and Springerville Ranger District with gunshots to the abdomen, face, and between the eyes. Witnesses say many more herd members are missing and fear they may be injured or killed.
Woman’s Wave of Action took to the streets of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”
Major change to Arizona abortion rights
Some Phoenix area Fry’s employees say they failed to receive paychecks
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some Fry’s employees tell On Your Side that they’re caught up in a financial nightmare. That’s because they still haven’t been paid; payday was last week. “Honestly, it’s been really stressful,” an unidentified Fry’s employee told On Your Side. “Some of us live paycheck to paycheck.”
Temps to climb in Arizona, but storm chances returning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A cool start to your Monday in Phoenix and across Arizona. Temps are in the 60s in many Valley locations this morning and we even have some 30s in the northern mountains. Phoenix can plan on a dry day with highs around 91 degrees later this afternoon.
Rain in the desert! Phoenix got more rain than Seattle since July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Move over Seattle! According to the National Weather Service, Seattle got less rain between July and October than Arizona did!. National Weather Service Seattle released a graphic comparing the total precipitation numbers among different cities across the U.S. The city with the most rainfall totals was Juneau, Alaska, coming in at almost 30 inches! Phoenix marked almost 2 inches of rain, trumping Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles! The NWS Seattle posted a full analysis on their Twitter page.
Temperatures warming up this week for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning, with lows in the lower 70′s with plenty of sunshine. This afternoon we are seeing clear skies and high temperatures in the lower 90′s. Our average high this time of year is 92 degrees. It will be...
