PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors took to the streets of Phoenix Saturday to let their voices be heard at the Women’s Day of Action. Millions across the globe were marching for women’s rights as encouraged by Women’s March, a national organization that organizes the annual Women’s March in Washington, D.C. and other events throughout the year. The group says on their website that the intention for their marches is to “promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO