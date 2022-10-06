ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Las Vegas police: 3 hospitalized after car drives into business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash following reports of a vehicle driving into a business near the southwest valley. Officers responded to the scene at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill Lane just before 2 p.m. Three people were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS LA

2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack

Two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning. Police later said a suspect had been arrested.One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another at University Medical Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Three of the victims were in critical condition, LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said Thursday in a press conference. The Clark County coroner's office identified the victims who were killed as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both Las Vegas residents. The other victims "appeared to be stable," Koren...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
