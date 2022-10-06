Read full article on original website
Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'
Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others.
Las Vegas police: 3 hospitalized after car drives into business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash following reports of a vehicle driving into a business near the southwest valley. Officers responded to the scene at 8090 Durango Drive near Windmill Lane just before 2 p.m. Three people were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No […]
2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack
Two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning. Police later said a suspect had been arrested.One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another at University Medical Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Three of the victims were in critical condition, LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said Thursday in a press conference. The Clark County coroner's office identified the victims who were killed as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both Las Vegas residents. The other victims "appeared to be stable," Koren...
GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
Police say scene is 'under control' following mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Metro police have confirmed that eight people were stabbed, two of which have died, by a suspect who is currently in the custody in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Las Vegas police: Woman drunk, fled scene in fatal east valley crash with motorcylist
Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a moped rider near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.
Body cam shows police confrontation with armed man in North Las Vegas
Body-worn camera footage obtained by KTNV shows the fatal confrontation between a North Las Vegas police officer and a man armed with a rifle in late September.
Fremont Street Experience security increased after Strip stabbing
Hours after a man stabbed and killed two people and injured six others, the city of Las Vegas said it will increase security on the popular Fremont Street Experience (FSE).
Las Vegas police search for suspect after robbery at east valley business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at an east valley business. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, at a business near the 200 block of East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. The suspect was armed at the time of the crime and demanded money from a victim, according to […]
Victims identified in deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified two people who were killed following an attack on the Las Vegas Strip.
Candlelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan DiGiovanni
Maris Jordan DiGiovanni was a victim of a mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that killed two people and injured six others.
‘I’m just a 19-year-old young man trying to figure out life,’ Accused Las Vegas serial killer gives jailhouse interview
A Las Vegas man accused of murdering three people is insistent he is not responsible, though police say DNA evidence ties the 19-year-old to the crimes.
LVMPD: Suspect named following death on South Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers arrived in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard to find a man with a head wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins over $22,000 on penny slot in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) – Another Hawaii resident is coming home from the “Ninth Island” with a boatload of cash!. A Hawaii resident won more than $22,000 on a penny slot machine at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel in Las Vegas this week.
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
Couple found dead in Spring Valley home
Homicide detectives in Las Vegas are investigating after an elderly couple was found dead from gunshot wounds on Thursday.
