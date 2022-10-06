ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker’s Son Lashes Out at Him After Abortion Revelation

Herschel Walker’s influencer son Christian blasted his father Monday night after The Daily Beast’s story revealing the “pro-life” Senate candidate had paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. “Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” Christian Walker tweeted after the story was published. “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.“I’m done.” Walker, through his lawyer, denied the story and threatened to sue The Daily Beast for...
ELECTIONS
CBS News

CBS News

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy