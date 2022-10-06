Herschel Walker’s influencer son Christian blasted his father Monday night after The Daily Beast’s story revealing the “pro-life” Senate candidate had paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. “Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” Christian Walker tweeted after the story was published. “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.“I’m done.” Walker, through his lawyer, denied the story and threatened to sue The Daily Beast for...

ELECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO