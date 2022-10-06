UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley.

Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. The cases are now considered homicides.

The couple has been identified as Leanda Pound, 43, of Mound Valley, and Jason Bakken, 39, of Mound Valley.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.