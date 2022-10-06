ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zixHH_0iPAjUGD00

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley.

Autopsies determined that both victims died from gunshot wounds. The cases are now considered homicides.

The couple has been identified as Leanda Pound, 43, of Mound Valley, and Jason Bakken, 39, of Mound Valley.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 1

Related
fortscott.biz

Update on Attempted First Degree Murder in Fort Scott

On Saturday, 9/24/22, at around 4:23 am, Fort Scott Police, along with EMS personnel, responded to an address in the 400 Blk of Andrick, for a report of an adult male that had been discovered laying in the grass with multiple injuries. The victim has been positively identified as being Kenneth Bevins, 39, of Fort Scott. Bevins was transported by EMS personnel to a hospital in Kansas City.
FORT SCOTT, KS
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference

A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Bodies in Mound Valley Identified & Cause of Death Determined

The bodies that were found in Mound Valley have been identified and the autopsy has been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office have released additional information concerning the deaths of the two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. The two victims were identified as 39-year-old Jason M Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda R. Pound both from Mound Valley.
MOUND VALLEY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Labette County, KS
Labette County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Mound Valley, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fugitives from Justice, two from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on October 7, 2022. They are wanted on their outstanding warrants. Two individuals, Cole David Eden and Felicia Ann McGinnis, are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of these individuals listed among the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s office Most Wanted. 180 arrests...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants

A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Violent Crime
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup rear ended and overturned near Oronogo

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 10 p.m. Saturday night, October 8, 2022, reports of a two-vehicle crash along MO-96 near CR240 alerted Jasper County E-911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Oronogo Police assisted. On scene...
ORONOGO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
nypressnews.com

Amber Alert ended for two children who went missing in North Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for two young children out of Midlothian was ended Friday evening after police found them safe in Joplin, Missouri. The alert was issued Friday afternoon for two siblings. The children were allegedly taken by Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch, according to the alert. Family members tell WFAA that both suspects are the parents of the children.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
kggfradio.com

Arrest for Warrant Turns Into New Drug Charges

A Coffeyville man was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department for a failure to appear warrant, and that escalated to new charges. In the process of arresting 56-year-old Johnny Glasgow for the open warrant, officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges to be filed.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO
kggfradio.com

Chanute Woman Faces Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop

A Chanute woman is arrested during a traffic stop for numerous charges. The Chanute Police stopped 31-year-old Chelsea Snow of Chanute for an illegal tag display yesterday. The officer then arrested Snow for alleged driving while suspended, and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Neosho County Attorney’s Office will review the report and consider formal charges.
CHANUTE, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy