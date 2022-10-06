Player safety concerns force Gardner High football to forfeit Week 5 game to Lunenburg

GARDNER — The Gardner High football team forfeited its Week 5 home game against Lunenburg High, slated for Friday night, due to concerns regarding player safety, according to athletic director Dan Forte.

Though the Wildcats' 30-player roster emerged from last Saturday's 33-6 loss to Ayer-Shirley in relatively good health, Forte confirmed Gardner players had since entered into the concussion protocol, as two offensive linemen were injured during practice this week and a third offensive lineman was pulled from the roster on Thursday due to illness.

The losses left the Wildcats woefully thin at several positions and resulted in the cancellation of Friday's nonleague game.

"That leaves us with five offensive linemen. We have no backup quarterback right now. We have one backup running back, who is a freshman, so we're one injury away from not being able to field a team in that game," Forte said Thursday night. "If we lose a lineman — which you're going to lose a lineman in a 48-minute game — we're walking off the field. Ultimately, we're competitors, and we want favorable scores, but we have lost games. We're fine with that, but it just comes down to the fact that we have no substitutes to roll (out) and it's a safety thing.

"It's a horrible decision to have to make but it's the right decision," he added. "We sat down the players today in little groups at a time and said this is the situation. They're obviously all competitors, and they all want to play, but they all understood."

Forte confirmed the Wildcats' roster numbers also have taken a hit due to a handful of players electing to leave the team. Junior Sylas Kennedy, a two-way starter at offensive guard and linebacker, didn't want to leave, but had little choice in the matter as Gardner coach Sean Whittle said Kennedy's family was moving to Milford following last Saturday's Ayer-Shirley game.

"He could play four different line positions, and he moved, so there was nothing we could do," Forte said. "We had two more kids that had to quit because they have to work because of their home situation, and they're both linemen. So we went from having 12 linemen to nine linemen, and then we have four more go out."

With the forfeit, Gardner's record dropped to 1-4, while Lunenburg improved to 3-2.

Gardner is scheduled to travel to Southbridge next Friday, and Forte is confident the Wildcats will be healthy enough to make the trip.

"If we could reschedule this game to next Wednesday, we would. We might still lose, but we could do it safely," Forte said "We feel good about the season."

