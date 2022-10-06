Read full article on original website
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
Hong Kong's leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory's status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals
Asian, European Buyers Discuss Declining Arthouse Box Office, Mull Solutions at Platform Busan: ‘Make the Experience of Cinema Desirable’
An influential panel of buyers from Asia and Europe identified multiple problems in the current, depressed post-pandemic box office landscape for arthouse films and attempted to find solutions at a Platform Busan panel on Monday. The panel included Laure Parleani of Totem Films (France), Kim Heaok of Hark & Company (Japan), Beril Heral of Filmarti (Turkey) and June Lee from Korean streamer Watcha. The panel was moderated by Variety Asia editor Patrick Frater. Parleani mentioned that France has had its worst box office September in 42 years, with only Rebecca Zlotowski’s Venice title “Other People’s Children” and Alice Winocour’s Cannes title...
NBC News
G7 leaders to meet with President Zelenskyy in emergency response to Russian missile attacks
Following a barrage of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities, both the UN General Assembly and the G7 convene to discuss Putin's recent escalations.Oct. 10, 2022.
S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North's missiles
South Korea says it has an ability to detect and intercept the variety of missiles that North Korea has launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals
IN THIS ARTICLE
Covid is making us ungovernable
This piece has been adapted from “Plagues and Their Aftermath,” by Brian Michael Jenkins. Pandemics kill millions. Their effects, however, extend beyond mass mortality and widespread grief. History shows that pandemics leave long-lasting resentments. They expose and exacerbate existing inequities — the gap between rich and poor widens; minorities and women suffer more. Pandemics fuel pre-existing prejudices, deepen social divisions and increase political tensions.
U.K. spy chief warns China’s use of technology threatens global security
From satellite systems to digital currencies, China is seeking to use new technologies to repress dissent at home and dominate its adversaries abroad, according to a U.K. intelligence chief. Unlike Britain or its democratic allies, China views technological advances as a “tool to gain advantage through control of their markets,...
U.K.・
U.S. hospitals brace for an unprecedented winter of viruses
Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
