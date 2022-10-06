HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.

HALL COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO