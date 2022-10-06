Read full article on original website
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
Northampton County – Awards for Outstanding County Residents
Northampton County held its third annual festival on Saturday, October 8th at Louise Moore Park. Lamont McClure recognized a number of municipal employees, first responders and residents for the positive impact they have on their communities and the County. “Northampton County is privileged to have so many outstanding youth, employees...
East Penn Chamber ROCKtoberfest
Join us on Saturday October 15 from 11am- 3pm at Hills at Lockridge Park (Scenic View Dr, Macungie, PA). We are so excited for a ROCKIN’ day!. Come enjoy food from Atomic Dogs BBQ and Travelin’ Hot Dogs. The Keystone Rock & Blues Band will be performing from 11am- 12:45pm and The Wonton Soups will perform from 1:15pm- 3pm. Enjoy some of our many craft vendors like Latte Lamb Designs, Kind- Hearted Beauties, Bear Creek! We will have plenty of family fun activities such as a pumpkin patch provided by Edward Jones in the Triangle to benefit the East Penn Scholarship Fund, axe throwing by Split Pine, coloring stations, and so much more! We love having our communities come out to support the Chamber and all its initiatives! With the support from you we can continue to host more exciting events within our communities!
October 9, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. Community Bike Works needs...
TEACHING ARTIST AND MUSIC THERAPIST BEGINS INTERNSHIP
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— ArtsQuest is thrilled to announce that Teaching Artist and Board- Certified Music Therapist Hilari Stahler will soon begin a year-long internship at The Banana Factory as part of her Expressive Arts Therapy program with Lesley University. Hilari‘s fundamental belief that all individuals are unique, essential and worthy...
NARCOTIC WASTELAND (ex-Nile) Unleash Lyric Video For Thrasher “The Best Times Have Passed”
Currently on a North American tour (dates listed below) supporting legendary German speed metallers ACCEPT, Narcotic Wasteland founded by ex-Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade is sharing the new lyric video for their latest single “The Best Times Have Passed” via its premiere on MetalInjection HERE. The single was recorded...
