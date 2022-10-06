ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Man arrested in ‘child exploitation enterprise’ with ‘unprecedented number of victims’ in Alaska, abroad

By Tim Rockey
alaskasnewssource.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant

Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage, AK
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
The Independent

Ashley Wadsworth: British man who murdered Canadian teenage girlfriend on trip to UK jailed

A 23-year-old British man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend after she travelled to the UK to meet him. Jack Sepple met Ashley Wadsworth when he was 15 and she was 12, and the pair had on-off contact over the years. During her gap year, Ashley got a six-month tourist visa to visit Sepple in the UK. Sepple admitted killing Ashley at his Essex home on 1 February just days before she was due to be reunited with family in Canada. Ashley, from Vernon in British Colombia, died from stab wounds to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy