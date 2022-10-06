Man arrested in ‘child exploitation enterprise’ with ‘unprecedented number of victims’ in Alaska, abroad

Read full article on original website
Related
A 3-year-old girl who was napping under a blanket survived the Thailand daycare center massacre that left 37 people dead
Paveenut Supolwong was sleeping with a blanket over her face when a man entered the center and killed 22 children — including 11 of her classmates.
JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
Thai day care massacre victims prepared for funeral rites
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — (AP) — Families of victims in last week’s massacre at a day care center gathered Tuesday at Buddhist temples in rural northeastern Thailand for the start of a shared cremation ceremony that marks an end to three days of funeral rites. The gun...
America's fentanyl crisis: 'It's an invasion,' says William Bennett, former drug czar
Former "drug czar" William Bennett, speaking to Fox News Digital in an original interview this week, said of the fentanyl crisis facing America's young people, "This is an invasion."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashley Wadsworth: British man who murdered Canadian teenage girlfriend on trip to UK jailed
A 23-year-old British man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend after she travelled to the UK to meet him. Jack Sepple met Ashley Wadsworth when he was 15 and she was 12, and the pair had on-off contact over the years. During her gap year, Ashley got a six-month tourist visa to visit Sepple in the UK. Sepple admitted killing Ashley at his Essex home on 1 February just days before she was due to be reunited with family in Canada. Ashley, from Vernon in British Colombia, died from stab wounds to...
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
Hong Kong's leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory's status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals
Comments / 0