Man arrested in ‘child exploitation enterprise’ with ‘unprecedented number of victims’ in Alaska, abroad

A 23-year-old British man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend after she travelled to the UK to meet him. Jack Sepple met Ashley Wadsworth when he was 15 and she was 12, and the pair had on-off contact over the years. During her gap year, Ashley got a six-month tourist visa to visit Sepple in the UK. Sepple admitted killing Ashley at his Essex home on 1 February just days before she was due to be reunited with family in Canada. Ashley, from Vernon in British Colombia, died from stab wounds to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO