Apartment building possibly torched, causing roof to collapse, damaging 12 units, firefighters say
Firefighters reported several dogs and kittens who were rescued and being reunited with their owners all evening.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND
Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that started on Perry Road and has now spread toward the pipeline/power line easement in Magnolia Bend. Texas Forest Service is also responding with a dozer.
Boil water notice remains in effect for portions of Liberty County after pump repairs
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice issued for the cities of Daisetta and Hull remains in effect after water issues caused school cancelations in Liberty County. The notice was issued Friday and remains in effect after crews spent days attempting to complete pump repairs. Classes for Hull-Daisetta...
thevindicator.com
UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON
On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
Conroe woman airlifted after crash involving 18-wheeler on HWY 105
Around 7:30 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to state Highway 105 near County Road 415 on reports of a major crash, according to Texas DPS.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DOGS CREATING TRAFFIC HAZARD FM 1485
545pm-Two dogs are running loose in the moving lane of traffic on FM 1485 just north of Caney Creek High School.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE CLOSES FM 1010
10AM-Firefighters are battling a house fire on FM 1010 just south of the Family Dollar. The road is closed as additional tankers respond from EMC Fire to assist Plum Grove and Cleveland.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mystery solved: Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland ISD’s zero-tax rate increase, $115 million bond to be decided on Nov. 8
Voters in Cleveland ISD will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to decide the fate of a $115 million bond referendum that, if passed, will help the District address campus overcrowding. If voters approve the referendum, the District will borrow money to fund construction of a new middle school,...
KSAT 12
Machine operator accidentally kills grandson at Houston area construction site, police say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a grandfather accidentally killed his grandson at a construction site in Spring on Wednesday morning. According to the Spring Fire Department, the 22-year-old construction worker died at a site located near I-45 North and Grand Parkway, north of Houston in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in southwest Houston neighborhood concerned about CenterPoint Energy’s plan to install natural gas pipeline behind their homes
HOUSTON – Homeowners living in Southwest Crossing Subdivision in southwest Houston are concerned about CenterPoint’s plans to run gas transmission lines under the backyards of their homes. “We are going to fight it,” Kenneth Burgess, a homeowner, said. “You don’t want to have 300,000 gallons of liquid propane...
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
Houston's most anticipated bakery finally opens after two-year wait
Eadough rolled out its top-notch pastries at soft opening in East Downtown this weekend.
bluebonnetnews.com
Humble man killed in Dayton accident
An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING
430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Click2Houston.com
Massive backups on Gulf Freeway and Calder North following 2-vehicle crash, TranStar says
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Multiple lanes are closed on the Gulf Freeway in League City after a major two-vehicle crash Friday, authorities said. Massive backups are happening on the Gulf Freeway and Calder. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route. See more information on this from KPRC 2...
cw39.com
Fight outside north Houston sports bar leads to a man shot, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fight outside of a sports bar Sunday night in north Houston led to a shooting that has one person in the hospital, Harris County deputies said. Deputies were called to the Mi Jalisco Sport Bar, located at 9501 Airline Drive, near West Mount Houston Road, just after 10 p.m.
realtynewsreport.com
Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
Man left with gunshot wound to the leg after drive-by-shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
The man was walking in front of an apartment complex when a random car drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene, Houston police said.
