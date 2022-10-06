ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

LARGE FOREST FIRE IN MAGNOLIA BEND

Caney Creek, Conroe, and Needham Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire that started on Perry Road and has now spread toward the pipeline/power line easement in Magnolia Bend. Texas Forest Service is also responding with a dozer.
MAGNOLIA, TX
UPDATE ON FATLITY WRECK IN DAYTON

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at approximately 3:31 pm, officers with Dayton Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck. Upon arrival, Investigating Officers determined that an 18- wheeler driven by 41-year-old Samuel...
DAYTON, TX
HOUSE FIRE CLOSES FM 1010

10AM-Firefighters are battling a house fire on FM 1010 just south of the Family Dollar. The road is closed as additional tankers respond from EMC Fire to assist Plum Grove and Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, TX
Residents in southwest Houston neighborhood concerned about CenterPoint Energy’s plan to install natural gas pipeline behind their homes

HOUSTON – Homeowners living in Southwest Crossing Subdivision in southwest Houston are concerned about CenterPoint’s plans to run gas transmission lines under the backyards of their homes. “We are going to fight it,” Kenneth Burgess, a homeowner, said. “You don’t want to have 300,000 gallons of liquid propane...
HOUSTON, TX
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
Humble man killed in Dayton accident

An Humble man was killed in a two-vehicle accident around 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Dayton. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1960 and FM 686 west of Dayton for a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.
DAYTON, TX
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING

430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILLIS, TX
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
HOUSTON, TX

