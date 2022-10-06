Read full article on original website
Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 3
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their preseason with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After putting on a dominant performance while shorthanded, the Sixers returned home with a 1-0 record. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two preseason matchups. Despite the...
Lakers News: L.A. Inks Bryce Hamilton To Training Camp Deal
Your Los Angeles Lakers continue to make moves in the second week of the NBA preseason. Per Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Los Angeles has signed free agent shooting guard Bryce Hamilton, on what Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports is a training camp deal. View the original article to see...
Miami Heat Potential Target Jae Crowder Receiving Interest From The Atlanta Hawks
With the new NBA season emerging, a new Eastern Conference team has entered the group of teams interested in acquiring forward Jae Crowder. The Atlanta Hawks are now on the list of teams in the running for Crowder. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Hawks and Phoenix Suns have had “conversations in recent weeks in months” about Crowder. This might come off as a surprise considering the Miami Heat have been inching their way closer and closer to grabbing him and beginning a Heat reunion.
Nike Lands Big Fish With Latest NIL Signing
Nike (NKE) - Get Nike Inc. Report on Oct. 10 announced that had signed Bronny James, son of NBA superstar Lebron James, to a name, image and likeness deal. The younger James, who turned 18 last week, was one of four high school and college athletes to sign deals with the athletic footwear and apparel maker.
Looking at BYU basketball this season
Every week to countdown to the return of college basketball Dan Dickau is previewing a different WCC opponent. This week Dan is taking an in depth look at the BYU Cougars. Find out who he thinks will be the key players and matchups to watch for in Provo this year. Also make sure ...
Tershawn Wharton Exits Game vs. Raiders With Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 5 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders already without defensive lineman Mike Danna, and they lost another frontline player early on. On the Raiders' second offensive possession of the game, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was spotted hobbling off the field following a play. After visiting the sideline blue medical tent for preliminary evaluations, he headed back to the locker room and was ruled out by the team with several minutes remaining in the first quarter. Per an official announcement from the Chiefs' Twitter account, Wharton is out with a knee injury.
Indiana Football Starts Campaign to Stop Gun Violence as Part of NIL Deal
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Wednesday, 114 Indiana football players and Hoosiers For Good kicked off a campaign encouraging fans and their communities on social media to stop gun violence, supporting Stop the Violence Indianapolis. These football players partnered with Hoosiers For Good as part of an NIL deal and...
The Most Intriguing Players To Pass Through Waivers on Roster Cutdown Day
A whopping 59 players cleared waivers on Monday as teams across the NHL work feverishly to set their rosters for opening day. Most of that crop were your usual suspects – the veteran roster hopefuls and career AHLers who faced long odds to make their big-league lineups out of camp in the first place. But a few of those names are pretty intriguing.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
