Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 3
Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their preseason with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After putting on a dominant performance while shorthanded, the Sixers returned home with a 1-0 record. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two preseason matchups. Despite the...
Lakers News: This Famous Celtics Fan Can Still Appreciate All-Time Lakers Players
Can fans of your Los Angeles Lakers' arch-rival, the Boston Celtics, actually root for L.A. players? According to one TV star, they can indeed. View the original article to see embedded media. Multi-hyphenate actress/rapper/singer KaMillion, star of the hit HBO Max series "Rap Sh!t," spoke about her Boston Celtics fandom...
Miami Heat Potential Target Jae Crowder Receiving Interest From The Atlanta Hawks
With the new NBA season emerging, a new Eastern Conference team has entered the group of teams interested in acquiring forward Jae Crowder. The Atlanta Hawks are now on the list of teams in the running for Crowder. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Hawks and Phoenix Suns have had “conversations in recent weeks in months” about Crowder. This might come off as a surprise considering the Miami Heat have been inching their way closer and closer to grabbing him and beginning a Heat reunion.
OKC Thunder: Lu Dort Appears Ready to Make Yet Another Leap
Not long ago, Lu Dort was an undrafted rookie on a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was known for being a defensive-minded prospect that ultimately ended up earning a full-time contract by the end of his first season. Even at the end of his rookie year, Dort...
JaVale McGee on Being Mavs’ Starting Center: ‘This is Why I Came Here’
When early reports came out over the summer that newly-signed big man JaVale McGee had been promised the Dallas Mavericks’ starting center position by coach Jason Kidd, many people — fans and media alike — were scratching their heads. Given that Dallas had traded for Christian Wood...
Nike Lands Big Fish With Latest NIL Signing
Nike (NKE) - Get Nike Inc. Report on Oct. 10 announced that had signed Bronny James, son of NBA superstar Lebron James, to a name, image and likeness deal. The younger James, who turned 18 last week, was one of four high school and college athletes to sign deals with the athletic footwear and apparel maker.
Lakers News: Full Injury Report Ahead Of Tonight’s All-California Preseason Battle
Head coach Darvin Ham is hoping his Los Angeles Lakers roster will be able to elevate its preseason record to 1-3 this evening, when the team faces off against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. The Lakers will be striving to secure a preseason victory with a somewhat depleted roster, but two of the Warriors' four best players will also be unavailable.
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation
View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
Tershawn Wharton Exits Game vs. Raiders With Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 5 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders already without defensive lineman Mike Danna, and they lost another frontline player early on. On the Raiders' second offensive possession of the game, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was spotted hobbling off the field following a play. After visiting the sideline blue medical tent for preliminary evaluations, he headed back to the locker room and was ruled out by the team with several minutes remaining in the first quarter. Per an official announcement from the Chiefs' Twitter account, Wharton is out with a knee injury.
Cowboys ‘Thermostat’ Defense: Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Turn Up Heat at Rams
That's what Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had to say in response to the Los Angeles Rams being favored 5.5 points against the spread on Sunday. Few teams across the league are hotter than Dallas. Following surgery to starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have won three games in a row.
Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
NFL Teams Calling Panthers About Two Stars After Rhule Firing
A day after another double-digit defeat, the Panthers made Matt Rhule the first midseason coaching firing of the 2022 season. The move could be the first of a series of big changes for the franchise in the weeks to come. SI‘s Albert Breer reports that teams have already begun to...
The Most Intriguing Players To Pass Through Waivers on Roster Cutdown Day
A whopping 59 players cleared waivers on Monday as teams across the NHL work feverishly to set their rosters for opening day. Most of that crop were your usual suspects – the veteran roster hopefuls and career AHLers who faced long odds to make their big-league lineups out of camp in the first place. But a few of those names are pretty intriguing.
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
