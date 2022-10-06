The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 5 outing against the Las Vegas Raiders already without defensive lineman Mike Danna, and they lost another frontline player early on. On the Raiders' second offensive possession of the game, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was spotted hobbling off the field following a play. After visiting the sideline blue medical tent for preliminary evaluations, he headed back to the locker room and was ruled out by the team with several minutes remaining in the first quarter. Per an official announcement from the Chiefs' Twitter account, Wharton is out with a knee injury.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO