Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s husband asks to stand trial without her in wake of Netflix series Sins of Our Mother
Chad Daybell, the husband of so-called “cult mom” Lori Vallow has requested to face his own trial for the murder of her two children, rather than in conjunction with his wife. In a court filing to Idaho Judge Steven Boyce this week, Mr Daybell’s defence asked that his trial be held independently from Ms Vallow’s and that it be moved to October 2023, East Idaho News reported. At present, the couple are set to face a joint death penalty trial in Fremont County beginning in January. Mr Daybell, 54, and Ms Vallow, 49, are charged with conspiring to kill...
The Tragic Truth Behind the Murders of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Netflix’s Sins of Our Mother joined the lineup of true crime docuseries on the streaming platform. The chilling story documents the life and crimes of Lori Vallow Daybell — dubbed by the media as the “doomsday mom.”. Article continues below advertisement. Lori rose...
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trial of Lori Vallow, who is accused of killing her 2 children, is delayed for new competency examination
The trial of Lori Vallow -- who is charged with murdering her two children, hiding their bodies and then reporting them missing -- is delayed again after the defense renewed its claim that Vallow is not competent to stand trial.
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Husband's dismembered body found in garage; wife and daughter's boyfriend arrested
MIDDLETON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 59-year-old woman stands accused of fatally shooting her husband before her daughter's 34-year-old boyfriend allegedly dismembered the body. According to a news release from the Middleton Division of Police, on Sept. 20, John Havens walked into the department's lobby and confessed that Bonnie Vaughn committed the crime, and he tampered with the evidence. Officers reportedly responded to the scene and found the victim's dismembered body.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grandma Of Lori Vallow's Slain Son Blasts Judge Over Delaying Trial, Claims Alleged Killer Is 'Manipulating This Situation'
Kay Woodcock, the grieving grandmother of Lori Vallow's deceased son, JJ Vallow, is outraged over alleged killer Lori's trial being delayed. Lori and husband Chad Daybell have been accused of murdering her children, JJ, 7, and daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, in a cult-like ritual, but on Thursday, October 6, Judge Steven Boyce delayed the case for a second time due to concerns over Lori's mental competency."It seems the only ones getting their way are Chad and Lori. JJ, Tylee and Tammy [Daybell's deceased wife, who he and Lori allegedly killed as well] didn’t have a choice," Woodcock stated in response...
Wisconsin parade attack suspect appears to cry as judge praises him for good behavior
Waukesha Christmas parade massacre suspect Darrell Brooks appeared to break down in tears during his trial Friday as the presiding Wisconsin judge praised his behavior while Brooks represented himself in court.
Teen Victim Ordered To Pay $150,000 To Her Rapist’s Family
Iowa teen was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay the attacker's family $150,000 in restitution
iheart.com
Parents Of Missing 14-Year-OId Receive Photo Showing Her Injured And Unwell
The search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Colorado took a disturbing turn after her parents received a photograph of their daughter. Chloe Campbell was last seen on September 30 at a high school football game. When she never returned home, her parents contacted the police, but they suggested she wasn't kidnapped. Instead, they told the Campbells that their daughter likely ran away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
Kiely Rodni update as sleuth spot crucial clue about her death on memorial service poster
WEB sleuths have spotted a crucial clue on the memorial service poster for the teen who was in the back of her submerged car in a reservoir. Kiely Rodni, 16, vanished on August 6 after an end-of-school party in Truckee, California. Her body was mysteriously discovered two weeks later at...
Utah Man Beat Wife to Death on Their 18th Anniversary
Marriage is a bond of love shared between two souls, but sometimes that love is replaced by hate, leading to tumultuous endings. A similar case happened with the Manzanares when Kristy Manzanares demanded separation from her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, on their anniversary celebration in 2017. No one expected Kenneth to react outrageously, but he had lost his control and punched his beloved wife to death in a fit of rage. Many invitees believed that the anniversary party was staged and Kristy’s murder was pre-planned. It took nearly three years for Kenneth to accept his crime.
Daily Beast
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head. Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow’s trial delayed amid questions about her mental competence
The trial for “cult mom” Lori Vallow is being delayed again. The case will be suspended until Vallow’s “competency to stand trial can be determined,” Fremont County, Idaho, district judge Judge Steven Boyce ruled. Lori Vallow smiles from the backseat of a police car after...
WISN
Missouri man who admitted murdering Wisconsin brothers, enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud
The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in Cass County.
Is This Unsolved Idaho Crime More Horrific Than Jeffrey Dahmer?
True crime is arguably the biggest streaming trend with Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' blowing up and captivating audiences with the chilling tale of the psycho murderer that is Jeffrey Dahmer. But, what if I told you there could be someone more sinister than Dahmer lurking on the streets of the Treasure Valley?
Robert Berchtold’s Death by Suicide Had to Do With Charges Outside of Jan Broberg’s Kidnapping
Robert Berchtold died by suicide after getting arrested, but it wasn't for kidnapping Jan Broberg.
Comments / 0