Hawaii’s favorite book and author compared to rest of nation

By Chelsee Yee
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pride and Prejudice is the most popular book in America, according to WordRated, an international research data and analytics group. Their latest survey showed that this book is popular in 21 states. Harry Potter series was also a popular choice.

“Interestingly, Hawaii has a unique favorite book — different from any other state,” said Danny McLoughlin, Research Director at WordsRated. Can you guess what it is?

According to their findings, The Da Vinci Code is Hawaii’s favorite book. Dan Brown was also ranked the Aloha State’s favorite author.

See how America’s Top 10 favorite books and authors compare with Hawaii’s choices.

America’s Top 10 favorite books

  1. Pride And Prejudice
  2. To Kill A Mockingbird
  3. Harry Potter (Series)
  4. Where the Crawdads Sing
  5. The Lord Of the Rings
  6. The Great Gatsby
  7. The Alchemist
  8. Jane Eyre
  9. Verity
  10. It Ends With Us

Hawaii’s Top 10 favorite books

  1. The Da Vinci Code
  2. Atlas Shrugged
  3. Pride and Prejudice
  4. Where the Crawdads Sing
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird
  6. The Lord of the Rings
  7. The Song of Achilles
  8. The Giver
  9. A Court of Thorns and Roses
  10. The Martian

To see the full list of America’s favorite books and the break-down by states, click here.

America’s Top 10 favorite authors

  1. JK Rowling
  2. Stephen King
  3. Jane Austen
  4. Colleen Hoover
  5. SJ Maas
  6. Harper Lee
  7. Delia Owens
  8. Kristin Hannah
  9. JRR Tolkien
  10. Taylor Jenkins Reid

Hawaii’s Top 10 favorite authors

  1. Dan Brown
  2. Ayn Rand
  3. Stephen King
  4. Jane Austen
  5. SJ Maas
  6. Colleen Hoover
  7. Harper Lee
  8. Delia Owens
  9. Madeline Miller
  10. Taylor Jenkins Reid

To see the full list of America’s favorite authors and the break-down by states, click here.

WordsRated does studies and research into the numbers behind books and the publishing industry. Visit their website for more information.

KHON2

KHON2

