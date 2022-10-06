Read full article on original website
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!
Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
Diddy Sends The Combs Twins Off To Homecoming And They Look Flawless
Diddy took to Instagram to share a few photos of his twin daughters' homecoming looks and they look flawless!
Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible
The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos
Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body
Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
A$AP Rocky Taking On More ‘Baby Duties’ As Rihanna Prepares For Super Bowl Halftime Show (EXCLUSIVE)
Rihanna, 34, officially announced that she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime via Instagram on Sept. 25, and as a result, A$AP Rocky, 34, is taking on more parenting duties an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rocky has committed to taking on more of the baby care duties so Rihanna can focus on preparing. He knows she’s nervous, but he isn’t concerned one bit because he knows she’s going to crush it,” the source said. The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together on May 13, according to TMZ.
Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement
Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
Pamela Anderson Serves Nostalgic 90’s Glam In Pleated Lace Skirt & Pointy Stiletto Mules In Marc Jacobs Heaven Campaign
Pamela Anderson is making heaven a place on earth. The actress is one of the many famous faces to star in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. Along with Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Kylie Maclachlan and Dev Hynes in the new ad. The Fall 2022 Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign mixes 90’s nostalgia with contemporary art and fashion. Since its launch in 2020, Heaven has become a cult favorite known for baby tees, knitwear and teddies akin. This season is no different, as it includes ringer tops, an assortment of retro-style jewelry and a series of punky stuffed toys. In one...
Venus Williams Is A High-Fashion Goddess On The Cover Of ‘Glamour’ Magazine
Venus Williams in is her fashion bag, and we love to see it.
Kanye West's Socks and Bedazzled Flip-Flops Are Causing a Stir at London Fashion Week
On Sept. 26, Kanye West attended Burberry's spring/summer 2023 show at London Fashion Week, and as usual, his surprise appearance sparked discussions across social media. While the rapper and fashion designer opted for his signature hoodie-and-leather-jacket combo, he went rogue with his footwear: black socks paired with studded glitter flip-flops.
Tim McGraw Celebrates 26 Years of Marriage to Faith Hill in Tear-Jerking Post
Grab some tissues, this one will be a tear-jerker. On Thursday (October 6th), country music icon Tim McGraw took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Faith Hill, on their 26th anniversary. “Wow, 26 years!” Tim McGraw declared in the post, which features a video of...
Janet Jackson Posted a Family Reunion Pic With Her Niece Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson may be the two foremost members of one of America's most famous families (I'd put the Jacksons just below the Kennedys in terms of national importance), but it's surprisingly rare to catch them hanging out together. But while Janet is, well, Janet Jackson to the rest of us, she's still an aunt to Paris. And aunts love to take any opportunity to post their nieces.
More Than A Woman: Happy Birthday Toni Braxton!
Check out this gallery of one of the most decorated female artists of all time on her 55th birthday!
Chandra Wilson’s Children: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Two Daughters & Son With Partner
Chandra Wilson has a high-profile career playing Dr. Miranda Bailey on TV’s wildly popular hit series Grey’s Anatomy. But the Emmy nominated actress and People’s Choice Award winner, 53, has a fulfilling life behind the scenes as well. And although she’s been extremely private about her longtime partner, she does sometimes open up about her three children, ranging in age from 16 to 28.
Florence Pugh Brings Boudoir Chic To The Red Carpet In Valentino Haute Couture
After Don’t Worry Darling’s obsessively dissected rollout, Florence Pugh is back on the press circuit for Netflix’s The Wonder, a scandal-free adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel set in mid-19th-century Ireland. For the drama’s London Film Festival premiere on 7 October, the 26-year-old eschewed character-themed dressing (no sombre Victoriana here) for a welcome moment of all-out glamour courtesy of Valentino.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Flatters Her Feet in Sparkling Sandals for Alice + Olivia’s NYFW Presentation
Phoebe Gates arrived in sleek style for Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation by Stacey Bendet on Sept. 10 during New York Fashion Week. The brand, which turned 20 this year, presented the line matching all of the collection’s looks with interiors. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates pulled out the perfect ensemble for the event, arriving in a blue satin mini dress. The asymmetrical silhouette had a high neck and sharp hemline. To let her look do all of the talking, the environment rights advocate swept her bangs on the side and styled her dark tresses straight. Phoebe...
