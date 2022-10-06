ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

PHOTOS: Richmond volleyball senior night

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJJWJ_0iPAhhiM00
Seniors Catherine Dennis, Joy Styles and Quston Leviner. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Three Richmond Senior High School volleyball players were recognized on senior night before Thursday’s home match.

Catherine Dennis, Quston Leviner and Joy Styles played in their final regular-season home game against Lee County High School.

All three have been four-year members of the volleyball program, contributing to the varsity level the past two seasons.

Head coach Ashleigh Larsen and other members of the team greeted the trio of seniors with gift bags while they were introduced along with family members.

Below are photos taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar of Richmond’s volleyball senior night. An article on the match’s outcome will be published when details are made available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0267Xt_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qj4X_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mj5lZ_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIPN7_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjIon_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ms5vT_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fle70_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzI3W_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zc79e_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3863Qn_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3PXj_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxm5u_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vY0C_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3qS6_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lit9e_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4APb7r_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LP6u_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBqud_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFb8U_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESUsU_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Okmxn_0iPAhhiM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AZSq_0iPAhhiM00

sandhillssentinel.com

Teen fatally shot at Southern Pines gas station

A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Southern Pines gas station on Saturday night. Authorities were called to the scene at Pure Mart on Central Drive just before 8 p.m. with information stating one victim was shot multiple times. “Upon arrival, members of the Patrol Division located De...
