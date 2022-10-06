PHOTOS: Richmond volleyball senior night

Seniors Catherine Dennis, Joy Styles and Quston Leviner. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Three Richmond Senior High School volleyball players were recognized on senior night before Thursday’s home match.

Catherine Dennis, Quston Leviner and Joy Styles played in their final regular-season home game against Lee County High School.

All three have been four-year members of the volleyball program, contributing to the varsity level the past two seasons.

Head coach Ashleigh Larsen and other members of the team greeted the trio of seniors with gift bags while they were introduced along with family members.

Below are photos taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar of Richmond’s volleyball senior night. An article on the match’s outcome will be published when details are made available.