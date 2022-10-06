ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flu, RSV and the common cold: Winter viruses are filling up hospitals with sick kids

COVID-19 didn't just affect schools, concerts and vacations – it disrupted other viruses, too. Cases from common respiratory infections have been historically low the past few years, health experts say, as offices closed, students learned virtually, and Americans wore masks to combat the coronavirus. But with school in full swing and winter viruses returning to seasonal patterns, hospitals across the country are beginning to fill up with sick kids.
Doctors speak out as children’s hospitals fill up due to early surge of respiratory illnesses

Children’s hospitals in major U.S. cities around the country are reaching capacity due to an unprecedented spike in respiratory illnesses, and COVID-19 is not the main culprit. Common respiratory viruses that typically cause mild, cold-like symptoms in children — such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), rhinovirus and enterovirus — are hitting harder and earlier than expected, multiple experts told TODAY, prompting concern ahead of the winter season.
U.S. hospitals brace for an unprecedented winter of viruses

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
Woman dies after doctors 'delayed' treating sepsis for 12 hours while they argued over wards

A woman who died from sepsis experienced 'delayed' treatment after doctors debated which ward to treat her on, a report has found. Tina Hughes, 59, was rushed to A&E on 8 September last year, after she presented with signs of sepsis. Despite this being flagged by paramedics on her arrival at Sandwell General Hospital, in West Bromwich, Tina was not transferred to the acute medical unit until 3:00am the next morning where sepsis was diagnosed.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
