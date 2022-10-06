ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

cbs19news

UVA field hockey takes down Miami to remain undefeated at home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA Field hockey moves on to 7-0 at home as they take down Miami University 2-1. Virginia would strike first midway in the first quarter. Sophomore Taryn Tkachuk connected to junior Anneloes Knol who scooped up the ball and knocked it into the goal 10:35 into the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Webinar on school transportation issues, Buford reconfiguration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City residents are invited to attained a webinar this week about ongoing school transportation issues and the Buford renovation project. The webinar, which is being put on by Charlottesville United for Public Education, will take place Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hundreds of Charlottesville City...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Banning books controversy in Madison County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at their usual meeting. Earlier this fall the School Board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem as sexually explicit material from the high school library. This...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries

A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
Augusta Free Press

Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman

Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Runaway juveniles have been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Nighttime lane closures coming up on 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the rest of the month, drivers will see overnight lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass. According to a release, these closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Emmet Street. For Rugby Avenue, the lane closures will take place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA received $3.6 million to continue treating chronic disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has received $3.6 million to continue its efforts to better treat chronic disease. About 3 million people suffer from Crohn's disease, and there is only one medication available for them. UVA has realized that in this instance one size does not fit all. They...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox's 50th Railroad Festival in full swing

Thousands of people have descended upon the Town of Appomattox this weekend to attend the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. The event that began Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon is in full swing with a variety of food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, organization information booths, amusement park rides, children's inflatables, a hay bale maze, and more.
APPOMATTOX, VA

