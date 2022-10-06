Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
UVA field hockey takes down Miami to remain undefeated at home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA Field hockey moves on to 7-0 at home as they take down Miami University 2-1. Virginia would strike first midway in the first quarter. Sophomore Taryn Tkachuk connected to junior Anneloes Knol who scooped up the ball and knocked it into the goal 10:35 into the game.
cbs19news
Webinar on school transportation issues, Buford reconfiguration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City residents are invited to attained a webinar this week about ongoing school transportation issues and the Buford renovation project. The webinar, which is being put on by Charlottesville United for Public Education, will take place Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hundreds of Charlottesville City...
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
cbs19news
Banning books controversy in Madison County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at their usual meeting. Earlier this fall the School Board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem as sexually explicit material from the high school library. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
Augusta Free Press
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
Pedestrian hit by train in Waynesboro
According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue at around 6 pm. on Thursday, Oct. 6, for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County authorities locate missing Stuarts Draft woman
Update: Sunday, 12:54 p.m. Liz Lauck has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Sept. 28, but was just reported missing on Saturday by a family member.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Runaway juveniles have been found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
cbs19news
Nighttime lane closures coming up on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the rest of the month, drivers will see overnight lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass. According to a release, these closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Emmet Street. For Rugby Avenue, the lane closures will take place...
thenewsprogress.com
Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
cbs19news
UVA received $3.6 million to continue treating chronic disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA has received $3.6 million to continue its efforts to better treat chronic disease. About 3 million people suffer from Crohn's disease, and there is only one medication available for them. UVA has realized that in this instance one size does not fit all. They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Help Wanted: Jobs Available in the Mountains
When many look to the mountains today, they see opportunities for recreation and rest. Previous generations saw opportunity: resources that were in demand needed a ready supply of laborers to bring them to the local market. Getting to Sugar Hollow in western Albemarle County a century-or-so ago was not the...
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Bedford woman dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash on Route 122
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality in Bedford County on Sunday. A 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south on Route 122 around 2 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned; ejecting the driver. Laura...
WSLS
Lynchburg woman sentenced in connection with 2020 Appomattox County murder
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg woman was sentenced in connection with the 2020 murder of a Bedford County man on Wednesday. As we reported, the remains of a Bedford County man were found inside a burned-out vehicle in October 2020 in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, according to authorities. Keyanta...
Driver killed in three-vehicle collision in Chesterfield County, troopers say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 601 near South Carolina Highway 9 in Chesterfield County, according to Highway Patrol. Troopers said that at approximately 7:30 a.m., a Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the median and sideswiped a Freightliner truck before hitting...
wvtf.org
Portraits tell stories of Black Virginians in the early 20th century
Historians call it part of the Jim Crow era, but as the 1800’s ended and the 20th century dawned, African Americans referred to the Era of the New Negro. Jazz, ragtime and blues were popular. People of color were voting, serving in government and posing for portraits. In Charlottesville,...
cbs19news
Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's 50th Railroad Festival in full swing
Thousands of people have descended upon the Town of Appomattox this weekend to attend the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. The event that began Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon is in full swing with a variety of food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, organization information booths, amusement park rides, children's inflatables, a hay bale maze, and more.
Comments / 0