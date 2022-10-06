Read full article on original website
Tips sought as deputies investigate homicide at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve on Sunday.
Tampa man killed after crashing into garage, FHP says
A Tampa man died in a crash involving a house in Pasco County Sunday morning, troopers said.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Plant City Woman Killed In Sunday Crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Plant City woman has died after a crash that happened around 7:50 am on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was driving a Honda Civic westbound on SR-60, east of Ramsgate Place. Investigators say
Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
1 killed in Plant City car crash: FHP
One person died after a car crash in Plant City on Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
Palm Harbor Man Killed In Crash On US-19
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – A 76-year-old Palm Harbor man has died in a crash that happened around 8:30 pm on Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was traveling northbound on US-19 and at the intersection of Beacon Groves Boulevard, he
Partial lanes of I-4 WB before SR-33 in Lakeland closed after car hauler catches fire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two lanes of I-4 westbound before SR-33 are closed after a car hauler caught on fire in Lakeland, authorities say. At one point during the closure, all lanes were reportedly closed. Only one lane remains open, but cameras show there is still heavy traffic in the...
Tampa man accused of shooting at sleeping family, striking pregnant mother in head
Tampa police arrested a man accused of shooting at a homeless family while they slept in their car on Wednesday, sending a pregnant mother to the hospital.
Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found
SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Hardee County: local officials
"Craig’s father and friend left the area and reported seeing Craig holding onto a tree limb with flood waters rising," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Craig’s father was unable to reach his son by phone after leaving."
Man arrested after claiming to have bomb at Spring Hill Publix, deputies say
Hernando County deputies said a man was arrested after claiming he had a bomb strapped to his body while walking around a Spring Hill Publix grocery store.
Capsized kayakers refused rescue, trashed sailboat, Gulfport police say
Two Pinellas County kayakers who were reported missing after getting swept up in a current following Hurricane Ian have been charged with burglary.
3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen
*This is such a tragedy. A police chase involving three Florida teens ended with a fatal crash. It is reported that the teens — EACH who were NOT licensed to drive — had stolen an unlocked 2016 Maserati in St. Petersburg around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (October 2).
DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Updates, OCTOBER 7th 2022
Questions? Call DeSoto County Emergency Management Information Hotline at 863-993-4831. If you need help out of your home due to flooding or rising waters, CALL 863-993-4831. The EOC call center will add you to the list of rescues. For all emergencies call 911. Want to Volunteer?. Want to Volunteer? This...
Argument at Denny’s leads to broken arm after man’s motorcycle intentionally rammed
An argument between two men left one of them with a broken arm after his motorcycle was intentionally rammed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on 40-year-old Matthew Martinez on Tuesday. A Leesburg Police Department detective had been assigned to investigate what happened during the wee hours of July 9.
Food distributions set this week in Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
