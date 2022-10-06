ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Winter Haven, FL
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
HUDSON, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Lynn
Bay News 9

Hernando Sheriff's Office clears bomb threat at Publix; no device found

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken into custody after Hernando County deputies investigated a potential bomb threat at the Publix on Mariner Boulevard, the sheriff's office reported. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies responded to the grocery store, located at 4158 Mariner Boulevard, after...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Lynn Williams#The Victory Church#Polk Sheriff#Charities Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
classiccountry1045.com

DeSoto County Hurricane Ian Updates, OCTOBER 7th 2022

Questions? Call DeSoto County Emergency Management Information Hotline at 863-993-4831. If you need help out of your home due to flooding or rising waters, CALL 863-993-4831. The EOC call center will add you to the list of rescues. For all emergencies call 911. Want to Volunteer?. Want to Volunteer? This...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Argument at Denny’s leads to broken arm after man’s motorcycle intentionally rammed

An argument between two men left one of them with a broken arm after his motorcycle was intentionally rammed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on 40-year-old Matthew Martinez on Tuesday. A Leesburg Police Department detective had been assigned to investigate what happened during the wee hours of July 9.
LEESBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Food distributions set this week in Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy