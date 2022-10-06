ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Football Starts Campaign to Stop Gun Violence as Part of NIL Deal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — On Wednesday, 114 Indiana football players and Hoosiers For Good kicked off a campaign encouraging fans and their communities on social media to stop gun violence, supporting Stop the Violence Indianapolis. These football players partnered with Hoosiers For Good as part of an NIL deal and...
