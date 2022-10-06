ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tri-City Herald

Tyler Allgeier In, Cordarrelle Patterson OUT: Can Falcons Rookie Produce vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys vs. Rams Week 5: Live Game Updates

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev.--Moments ago Josh McDaniels spoke here at the team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders understand that after a slow 0-3 start, they can ride the momentum of a victory last week versus AFC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

David Tepper Addresses the Firing of Matt Rhule

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule just two years and some change into a seven-year deal that the two sides agreed upon in the winter of 2020. Rhule went 11-27 in 38 games as the man in charge. Just a few hours after the team's announcement,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, and they'll look to continue their winning ways on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout the week, Kansas City has dealt with some players popping up on the club's injury...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi Suffers Back Injury vs. Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of Week 5 as they take on the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. At the end of the first quarter, Steelers defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was seen walking to the locker room with trainers. He started the game but did not play the final series of the first quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation

View the original article to see embedded media. Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tri-City Herald

Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans

After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo, I was disappointed that the Raiders waived Tyron...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders

Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Pete Carroll: Seahawks may change game time Sunday to avoid a Mariners playoff conflict

The Seahawks apparently are like the rest of the Pacific Northwest right now. They would happily yield their time for a Mariners’ home playoff game. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday the Seahawks are working through possibly changing the kickoff time of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field Sunday afternoon. That would be to avoid a conflict with a possible Mariners fourth game of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros the same afternoon mext door, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’

The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

‘Heartbreaking’: Rashaad Penny out for Seahawks’ season (again), surgery for broken leg

Days earlier, Rashaad Penny had stated his appreciation for where he was, where he’d been and where he never wanted to be again. “I felt like I let people down as far as being hurt all of the time, not making it to Sundays, and not showing my true potential, because I really know what I can do,” the Seahawks’ lead running back and 2018 first-round pick said of finally being through four seasons of injuries. “I feel like they drafted me here for a reason, and I feel like I can give a lot when I’m healthy. That’s just one thing, health, and I always tried to stay on top of that.
SEATTLE, WA

