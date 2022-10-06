ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

New locally made beer raising money for derecho ReLeaf recovery

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A new beer from Backpocket Brewing in Coralville will help raise money for the ReLeaf recovery in Cedar Rapids after the 2020 August Derecho knocked out a majority of the city's trees. '8-10 Recovery Red IPA' is a new beer that will be on tap not...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CCAN and RFI hold Reproductive Rights Rally

Iowa City — The Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN) and Repros For Iowa (RFI) held a Reproductive Rights Rally at the Pentacrest Lawn Sunday evening. Great Plains Action Society. Claiming Disability. LLC. Beloved Community Initiative. JustChurch. This event was in unison with Women's March's call for a National Weekend...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Newbo hosts Progress Iowa Corn Fest

Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, officials invited residents to attend the Progress Iowa Corn Fest in the Newbo District. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. in front of the Newbo City Market. The festival featured:. A Kids Zone. Family-friendly games. Live music. Lunch provided by the Newbo City...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No one injured after barn fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a barn caught fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon. The person in the house associated with the barn noticed the fire, removed a pet from the barn and called 911. Cedar Rapids firefighters arrived around 4...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City celebrates 26th annual Oktoberfest

IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Another successful Oktoberfest in Iowa City's Northside District Saturday, marking 26 years and counting of the annual event. The event kicked off at 11 a.m., featuring a wide range of activities, including a Bier House, bingo, German spelling bee, and family fun.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson County Democrats hosts Annual Fall Barbecue

Iowa City — The Johnson County Democratic Party hosted their Annual Fall Barbecue at the Johnson County Fair Grounds Sunday evening. The Annual Fall Barbecue has been an Iowa tradition for nearly 40 years. The event kicked off at 4 p.m., featuring key note addresses provided by local government...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Nightly closures this week on portion of I-80 near Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, all east and westbound lanes on I-80 will be closed nightly Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 2, Forevergreen Road. Closure hours:
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

No injuries after vehicle crashes into Geneva Tower

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police are investigating a crash that happened right outside Geneva Tower on Monday. Witnesses told our crew on scene the vehicle hopped the curb and hit the concrete pole outside the front door, backed up and hit the building a second time. The vehicle and...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Tom Harkin Trailhead temporarily closing for construction

Coralville — Monday night, Coralville Parks and Recreation (Parks & Rec) announced they will temporarily close the Tom Harkin Trailhead. The closure is to to accommodate construction of a trail connection along Camp Cardinal Boulevard. Restrooms will remain open for use and detour of the Clear Creek Trail has...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City man set to plead guilty to 2019 killing of his wife

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa City man charged with murdering his wife in 2019 after she found out about financial discrepancies in their bank and savings accounts is set to plead to a lesser charge in her death. According to new court documents, a plea hearing is scheduled...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Springville Motorcycle Accident leaves one injured

Springville — Monday afternoon, the Linn County Sheriff's Deputies (LCSD) responded to a single motorcycle accident involving injury at 1st Avenue and JR Barnes Parkway in Springville. LCSD arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m., followed by:. Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57. Springville Fire Department. Anamosa Ambulance Service. Emergency...
SPRINGVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Crews respond to chase, crash in Independence

Independence — The Independence Police Department (PD) and Fire Department (FD) responded to a vehicle rollover at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue on Saturday. Crews arrived on scene to a smoking pick up truck. The vehicle lead Independence PD on a short chase before leaving the...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency crews respond to fatal Benton County Crash

Benton County — Iowa State Patrols (ISP) responded to a deadly car crash in Benton County Saturday evening. The crash took place at around 4 p.m. near the 61st Street Lane and 68th Avenue Drive intersection. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound when a 2013 Polaris Ranger - UTV attempted...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Caitlin Clark one of five athletes to sign NIL deal with Nike

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark has inked a new NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal with Nike, the company announced Monday. On Twitter, Nike Basketball welcomed Clark, and four other basketball players to their company. The other four include Bronny James, LeBron James' son, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner,...
IOWA CITY, IA

