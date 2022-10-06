Read full article on original website
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Women's Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 Nebraska
New locally made beer raising money for derecho ReLeaf recovery
CORALVILLE, Iowa — A new beer from Backpocket Brewing in Coralville will help raise money for the ReLeaf recovery in Cedar Rapids after the 2020 August Derecho knocked out a majority of the city's trees. '8-10 Recovery Red IPA' is a new beer that will be on tap not...
Especially For You Race has record 15,800 registrants, raising nearly $500K
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A record-setting 15,800 people registered for the 32nd annual Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer. The race took place Sunday morning at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. This year’s race came in just above the previous record of 15,792 participants...
Cedar Rapids school board looks to begin its search for a new Superintendent
The Cedar Rapids school board took its first steps Monday evening to find a new superintendent. The board accepted Superintendent Noreen Bush's resignation last month during an emotional board meeting. Bush will remain until the end of the school year, but will finish the year on medical leave. Superintendent Bush...
CCAN and RFI hold Reproductive Rights Rally
Iowa City — The Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN) and Repros For Iowa (RFI) held a Reproductive Rights Rally at the Pentacrest Lawn Sunday evening. Great Plains Action Society. Claiming Disability. LLC. Beloved Community Initiative. JustChurch. This event was in unison with Women's March's call for a National Weekend...
Newbo hosts Progress Iowa Corn Fest
Cedar Rapids — Saturday afternoon, officials invited residents to attend the Progress Iowa Corn Fest in the Newbo District. The event kicked off at 11 a.m. in front of the Newbo City Market. The festival featured:. A Kids Zone. Family-friendly games. Live music. Lunch provided by the Newbo City...
No one injured after barn fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a barn caught fire in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon. The person in the house associated with the barn noticed the fire, removed a pet from the barn and called 911. Cedar Rapids firefighters arrived around 4...
Iowa City celebrates 26th annual Oktoberfest
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Another successful Oktoberfest in Iowa City's Northside District Saturday, marking 26 years and counting of the annual event. The event kicked off at 11 a.m., featuring a wide range of activities, including a Bier House, bingo, German spelling bee, and family fun.
Johnson County Democrats hosts Annual Fall Barbecue
Iowa City — The Johnson County Democratic Party hosted their Annual Fall Barbecue at the Johnson County Fair Grounds Sunday evening. The Annual Fall Barbecue has been an Iowa tradition for nearly 40 years. The event kicked off at 4 p.m., featuring key note addresses provided by local government...
Nightly closures this week on portion of I-80 near Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Weather permitting, all east and westbound lanes on I-80 will be closed nightly Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 93, Melrose Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 2, Forevergreen Road. Closure hours:
No injuries after vehicle crashes into Geneva Tower
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police are investigating a crash that happened right outside Geneva Tower on Monday. Witnesses told our crew on scene the vehicle hopped the curb and hit the concrete pole outside the front door, backed up and hit the building a second time. The vehicle and...
Tom Harkin Trailhead temporarily closing for construction
Coralville — Monday night, Coralville Parks and Recreation (Parks & Rec) announced they will temporarily close the Tom Harkin Trailhead. The closure is to to accommodate construction of a trail connection along Camp Cardinal Boulevard. Restrooms will remain open for use and detour of the Clear Creek Trail has...
Several people displaced after apartment fire in Coralville over the weekend
CORALVILLE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Several people are out of their homes after a fire in Coralville Saturday night. The Coralville Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 300 block of 2nd Street around 7 pm Saturday. The fire was located between the...
Iowa City man set to plead guilty to 2019 killing of his wife
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa City man charged with murdering his wife in 2019 after she found out about financial discrepancies in their bank and savings accounts is set to plead to a lesser charge in her death. According to new court documents, a plea hearing is scheduled...
Springville Motorcycle Accident leaves one injured
Springville — Monday afternoon, the Linn County Sheriff's Deputies (LCSD) responded to a single motorcycle accident involving injury at 1st Avenue and JR Barnes Parkway in Springville. LCSD arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m., followed by:. Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57. Springville Fire Department. Anamosa Ambulance Service. Emergency...
DCI assists in Jackson County Homicide Investigation, Person of Interest identified
Bellevue — **Update: Christopher Prichard is in custody**. The DCI called to assist Jackson County with the Homicide Investigation Sunday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Iowa State Patrol. Bellevue Police Department. Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office. US Fish and Wildlife. Jackson County...
Crews respond to chase, crash in Independence
Independence — The Independence Police Department (PD) and Fire Department (FD) responded to a vehicle rollover at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue on Saturday. Crews arrived on scene to a smoking pick up truck. The vehicle lead Independence PD on a short chase before leaving the...
Emergency crews respond to fatal Benton County Crash
Benton County — Iowa State Patrols (ISP) responded to a deadly car crash in Benton County Saturday evening. The crash took place at around 4 p.m. near the 61st Street Lane and 68th Avenue Drive intersection. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound when a 2013 Polaris Ranger - UTV attempted...
CFPD: Two juveniles arrested after police chase in a stolen vehicle Monday night
Cedar Falls police took two juveniles into custody after chasing a stolen vehicle Monday evening. According to a press release Monday evening, police said they got a report of a stolen vehicle driving near the business district at Hwy 58 and Viking Rd just after 7 p.m. Police said they...
Caitlin Clark one of five athletes to sign NIL deal with Nike
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark has inked a new NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal with Nike, the company announced Monday. On Twitter, Nike Basketball welcomed Clark, and four other basketball players to their company. The other four include Bronny James, LeBron James' son, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner,...
