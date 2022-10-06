Read full article on original website
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood on Monday. According to an online dispatch, police responded to 5500 Arctic Boulevard at 8:07 a.m. Monday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Arctic Boulevard were shut down briefly, but reopened at...
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta. Updated: 3 hours ago. Bethel Native Corporation...
Police say the driver involved in hit-and-run collision turned himself in
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night has turned himself in to Anchorage police. According to a community alert, police responded to a reported hit-and-run accident shortly before 7:40 p.m. Sunday night that left two pedestrians hospitalized. The accident closed northbound lanes of Muldoon...
High winds brought power outages to South Anchorage & Hillside Saturday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind gusts as high as 79 mph caused numerous power outages throughout Anchorage on Saturday, mainly across South Anchorage and the adjacent Hillside. By mid-afternoon the number of outages had reached its peak of nearly 1,300 customers (assuming an average household of 4 people, that’s roughly 2,200 people with out power), according to the outage map from Chugach Electric.
Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Updated: 4 hours ago. Passengers arriving in Whittier on Norwegian Cruise Line cruise...
Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information
The FAA has established 30 new GPS guided routes, in addition to updating 24 already existing T-Routes, to help pilots fly at a lower altitude to avoid icing conditions. “It will be enforced on Thursday, October 20,”, said Parks and Rec Director Mike Braniff. “In the meantime, everybody here has been noticed that they have plenty of time to gather their things and work towards their next destination.”
Man hit and killed by pickup while walking across Glenn Highway
A man was hit by a pickup truck and killed Wednesday evening walking across the Glenn Highway in Anchorage. Anchorage police responded at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the collision, inbound on the Glenn near Boniface Parkway. Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
Person hit, killed by truck on Glenn Highway identified
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash on the Glenn Highway at Boniface Parkway late Wednesday evening. The Anchorage Police Department reported that inbound lanes of the Glenn were closed for several hours following the fatal car crash, which officers responded to shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the highway was reopened at 1:49 a.m. Thursday.
Families have fun at early Halloween event, Trunk or Treat
High winds deliver power outages to South Anchorage, Hillside on Saturday. Wind gusts as high as 79 mph brought numerous power outages to South Anchorage and adjacent Hillside on Saturday. Rain ending as wet snow for some on Sunday. Updated: 18 hours ago. Rain will end as a period of...
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 1:04 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Moose Creek that is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after 1 p.m., river gauges showed a rise in water levels from heavy rain at Oilwell Road in Moose Creek. Minor flooding is...
$80M port project in Whitter will add cruise ship docks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Passengers arriving in Whittier on Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ships will have a new place to dock in the near future. On Monday, Oct. 10, Gov. Mike Dunleavy joined other officials in picking up a shovel to break ground on phase one of an $80 million port project in Whittier.
Rain ending as wet snow for some on Sunday
A milestone for the last steam locomotive on the Alaska Railroad. A milestone for the last locomotive in the Alaska Railroad. High winds deliver power outages to South Anchorage, Hillside on Saturday. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM AKDT. Wind gusts as high as 79 mph brought numerous power...
Anchorage Man convicted by jury on drug and firearm charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man for possessing heroin, pure methamphetamine, and a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Anchorage Police Department officers responded...
5 bicycles owned by Anchorage School District stolen from Chugach Optional Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five bicycles were reported stolen from an Anchorage elementary school over the weekend. A staff member from Chugach Optional School retrieved one of the missing bikes from the north fence of the school on Sunday. By Monday, they realized that four other bikes were missing and that the Anchorage School District trailer that held the bikes had been broken into.
Alaska Air delivers 1,200 lbs of fresh hops to Hawaii’s Maui Brewing and Alaska’s 49th State Brewing
From August to October, hop yards are harvesting all over America. Most of these farms are in the Pacific Northwest (Oregon, Washington and Idaho) where nearly the entire U.S. crop is grown, but boutique hop farms have sprouted up all over the United States (go Ohio). It’s a special season for both beer pros and beer enthusiasts. It’s the time of year when a lot of craft breweries visit these farms to purchase future product, build supplier relationships and also to bag freshly picked hops to rush back to the brewery and concoct unique recipes using just harvested kilned cones (fresh hop beer) or unkilned cones (wet hop beer).
FEMA provides Alaska disaster assistance hotline
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has established an Alaska-specific disaster assistance hotline for residents who have experienced damage or loss from the severe mid-September storm in the areas of the Bering Strait, Kashunamiut, Lower Kuskokwim, and Lower Yukon. The online news release states residents affected...
Escaped Anchorage prison inmate sentenced to 50 years
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Oct. 4, Superior Court Judge Eric A. Aarseth sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Gerald Tuckfield to serve 50 years for escape, robbery, and attempted kidnapping. Tuckfield pled guilty to escape in the second degree prior to his June 2022 jury trial on charges of robbery in the...
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural Disasters
(Note: I am not sponsored or compensated in any way for this article.) Anchorage resident Heather Foyer never worried about wildfires affecting her home near Dowling and Elmore roads. That changed on July 2, 2019, when a nearby wildfire prompted Foyer and her roommate to evacuate.
Anchorage grand jury indicts man for beating death of girlfriend
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on very serious charges related to his late girlfriend. On Oct. 6, an Anchorage grand jury indicted William Gonzalez III for Murder in the Second Degree for the alleged beating death of his girlfriend, Loni Perez, in East Anchorage, on Sept. 22.
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
