Nominations Open For Guns N Hoses Charity Hockey Game

The ninth annual Guns N Hoses hockey game is still a few months away, but now is your time to help make a big difference in someone’s life who may be in need.

Nominations are now open for this year’s game. The hockey game is a friendly rivalry between local firefighters and police officers at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City. All proceeds will go towards helping the nominee with any medical bills or any other major costs that need to be covered.

While it is their ninth game this year, they’re actually celebrating 10 years.

“Things to go 10 years is a big deal and for a non-profit, for what we’ve done for the past 10 years we’ve helped out all these families in the past and we just want to continue to deliver and be able to make year 10 the best,” Daren Mansfield, Guns N’ Hoses President, said.

Nominations close on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. and this year’s game will be on Feb. 25.

You can submit your nomination here.