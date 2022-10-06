Read full article on original website
IDF soldier dies of wounds following Jerusalem attack
A female Israeli soldier died of her wounds following a shooting attack on Saturday night at the Shuafat checkpoint in eastern Jerusalem. The Israel Defense Forces idenitified her on Sunday morning as 18-year old Sgt. Noa Lazar, a member of the Military Police’s Erez battalion who was raised in Bat Hefer.
This Sukkot, peace and Jewish agricultural law have Morocco’s etrog industry blossoming
(JTA) — A bumper crop of etrogs is taking a more direct route to Israel this year, thanks to a historic confluence of geopolitics and religious observance. Once home to the largest Jewish community in the Arab world, Morocco has a long history producing the citrus fruit used by millions of Jews every Sukkot — in fact, tradition holds that etrog trees were first planted in the Atlas mountains nearly 2,000 years ago by Jews who found shelter amongst the Berber tribes there after the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.
Three Israelis wounded, one critically, in eastern Jerusalem shooting attack
Three Israelis were wounded on Saturday night in a shooting attack at a checkpoint located outside of Shuafat in eastern Jerusalem, according to a police statement. A 22-year-old female member of the security forces was in critical condition, whereas a guard was seriously injured and a third Israeli lightly hurt in the suspected act of terrorism.
Wellesley College condemns anti-Israel Mapping Project after student paper claims it is ‘providing a vital service’
In response to its student paper’s editorial board endorsing the controversial Boston “Mapping Project” of Jewish sites around Massachusetts, Wellesely College condemned the project for promoting anti-Semitism. “While it is not my practice to comment on the newspaper’s editorials, I do feel the need to make it...
Palestinians shoot up Bethlehem hotel after Jewish symbols filmed there
Palestinian gunmen fired at a hotel in Bethlehem after social media posts showed that an events hall in the building contained Jewish symbols. Photographs from a stage in Hotel Bethlehem contained a Magen David, a Menorah and a glass of wine, Israel Hayom reported on Monday. The Palestinian Authority’s Tourism...
J’lem, Beirut give preliminary OK to maritime border deal
The Israeli and Lebanese governments have given preliminary approval to a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal aimed at ending a dispute over gas-rich waters in the Eastern Mediterranean. “All our demands were met; the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel’s security interests and are on our way...
Energean begins testing Karish gas rig’s systems
Greek-British energy company Energean is set to begin testing its ability to transfer natural gas at the Karish gas rig, located in Israel’s Mediterranean economic waters, on Sunday. The experiment entails the movement of gas from the Israeli coast to the floating rig (the opposite direction from when the...
IDF nabs PIJ terrorist in Jenin raid, kills two gunmen
The Israel Defense Forces together with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) carried out a raid in the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday and arrested wanted Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative Saleh Samir Abu Zina, 25, on suspicion of involvement in recent terrorist activity. During the operation, Palestinians fired live ammunition...
IDF identifies bodies of two soldiers missing since 1948
The remains of two soldiers who fought in Israel’s war of independence have been found, 74 years after their deaths. The Israeli Defence Forces announced on Friday that it had identified the remains of Privates Yitzhak Rubinstein and Binyamin Aryeh Eisenberg, who were members of the Palmach—the elite strike force of the pre-state Haganah militia—defending Kibbutz Yad Mordechai from an Egyptian attack in 1948, just days after Israel declared independence.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Ukraine's State Emergency Service says that 12 S-300 missiles have slammed into public facilities in Zaporizhzhia, setting off a large fire in the area
Russian hackers suspected over cyber attack on US airports
Russian hackers have reportedly been blamed for a cyber attack on multiple US airports, including New York’s LaGuardia and Chicago O’Hare, whose websites were taken offline.LaGuardia airport was thought to be the first to report problems on Monday morning to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), when its website went offline at around 3am ET, NBC News reported.The attack on LaGuardia was soon followed by others on more than a dozen airports across, with CNN reporting 14 seperate incidents on Monday at US airports.Other airports whose websites experienced trouble were Des Moines International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport...
