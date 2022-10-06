Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Suspect evading police runs into a trailer where illegal firearms and narcotics are found
HELENDALE, Calif (VVNG.com) — A driver attempting to evade deputies at high-speeds led them directly to a home where they found illegal firearms and narcotics, officials said. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9:51 p.m., Deputy J. Mora observed a vehicle driving eastbound on Shadow Mountain Road at a...
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
Man stabbed near Green Tree Market on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was stabbed near the Green Tree Market in Victorville. It happened on October 7, 2022, at about 5:14 pm, in the 14100 block of Hesperia Road. Emergency personnel located the victim outside of the market with a wound to his back and...
vvng.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca apartments in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint while in his car at the Rancho Seneca Apartments. It happened on October 6, 2022, at about 4:29 am, in the 14700 block of Seneca Road in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG the...
7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto
Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.
vvng.com
Gofundme launched for 31-year-old Apple Valley man killed in crash near Lancaster
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The family of a 31-year-old Apple Valley man killed in a traffic accident near Lancaster has launched a Gofundme account to help with funeral expenses. It happened on Friday, October 7, 2022, at about 7:05 am, in the area of Avenue J at 140th...
vvng.com
Man shines laser at another driver, causing her to crash into his vehicle in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was issued a citation after shining a laser at another driver and causing her to crash into his vehicle in Phelan, officials said. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 12:12 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were asked to assist...
vvng.com
Driver critically injured after rollover crash on Adelanto Road on Sunday
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of an SUV sustained major trauma after he was ejected during a rollover crash in Adelanto. It happened at about 5:15 am, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, on Adelanto Road and south of Brockman Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, a black 2001...
vvng.com
Phelan man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass was identified as Eduardo C. Zaragoza, a 30-year-old resident of Phelan. The fatal crash happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 4:21 am, on the northbound I-15, near the...
vvng.com
Michael Myers detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old man named Michael Myers was detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 8:31 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department executed the warrant at a residence in the 13000 block of Kiowa Road.
onscene.tv
Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto
10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
vvng.com
Woman jumps from Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after she jumped from the Main Street bridge near the railroad tracks in Hesperia. It happened at about 1:06 pm, on Monday, October 10, 2022, near Santa Fe Avenue. San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on...
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s man found dead in shopping center of 99 Cents Store in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a man found dead near the 99 Cents Store shopping center in Victorville as 53-year-old Pablo Barbosa. It happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at about 5:30 pm, in the 14600 block of Seventh Street, along the side of...
KTLA.com
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
z1077fm.com
A Welfare Check at Morongo Valley Gas Station Leads to Arrest for Suspicion of DUI
A welfare check at the Morongo Valley Chevron station turned into an arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a Sheriff’s report, Jonathan Angulo, a 30 year-old resident of La Puente, parked his Jeep at a pump at the gas station, located at 47909 Twentynine Palms Highway, shortly after noon on Sunday (October 2).
DEA agents make historic drug bust; seize 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine
Authorities in Southern California seized an astounding amount of illegal narcotics in Norco, believed to be connected to the Sinaloa Cartel. In late September, Drug Enforcement Agency agents with the Los Angeles Field Division, as well as Fontana Police Department officers, seized 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine -- the largest seizure of meth ever for the LA Division. They estimate that the street value of the seized narcotics is worth around $33 million. According to the DEA, investigators located a residence in Norco, where they believed a large quantity of drugs were being stored. They witnessed an individual...
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
