LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- The countdown to Cornwall has begun as Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) readies for Start Me Up, the newly-titled forthcoming historic launch from the United Kingdom. The launch provider’s carrier aircraft, ground support equipment (GSE), and rocket will depart this week from California following the first round of now complete wet dress rehearsals. On track for a November launch, Start Me Up is led by a joint mission between the U.S. and U.K. governments, launched by Virgin Orbit, the United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA), UK Space Command, and Spaceport Cornwall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005791/en/ Virgin Orbit Straight Up mission emblem. (Graphic: Business Wire)
On Tuesday, traders will be watching as some big names – including Pepsi, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Delta Airlines – are set to announce 3Q earnings later in the week.
Amazon Prime Day 2: Best Early Access Sale deals on Ninja, Fitbit, Nintendo and more
The wait is over. Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is here.The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza will run until midnight on Wednesday (12 October) and offers you the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain on everything from tech, laptops and gaming to home appliances, household essentials and so much more.Where big-name brands are concerned, true to form, Amazon has gone big, offering some seriously impressive deals and discounts on the likes of Shark, Ninja, Olaplex, Lego, Apple, Fitbit, ghd and, of course, Amazon’s own-brand gadgets.The 48-hour event can feel...
