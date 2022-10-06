Read full article on original website
Related
Harris in late-night TV gig pushes voting, laments no emojis
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Kamala Harris used her first late-night network TV appearance since becoming vice president to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job — including a shortage of emojis — and to talk up the need to vote in the midterm elections.
Biden battles California in Supreme Court fight over how to bring home the bacon
The Biden administration and the state of California will face off today in a case that will decide whether California is applying unconstitutional burden on other states.
Prime Video UK & Ireland Boards Meredith Kercher Doc ‘The Murder Of Meredith’ From Woodcut Media And Abacus Media Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is to delve into the shocking murder of British student Meredith Kercher back in 2007. Amazon’s streaming service has boarded The Murder of Meredith and taken UK and Ireland rights. British indie Woodcut Media is producing and distributor Abacus Media Rights has the rights elsewhere and will be selling the feature-length doc in Cannes at Mipcom. The 90-minute doc is set to launch on Amazon in November after Abacus brokered an agreement with Amazon. It will look to reframe the narrative around the terrible events of November 1, 2007, when the 21-year-old Kercher was brutally murdered while studying in...
Comments / 0