San Angelo Duplicate Bridge Results
What a delight it was to share the Schneider story with you last week.
I was assured by Jim that Karen agreed with the story as told.
I simply must meet this lady! She obviously saw what she wanted, and had an ingenious way of going about getting it. It was the attention of one good-looking bridge player, and she made it happen by teaching herself to play bridge.
Good for you, Karen, and good for you, Jim, for knowing a good thing when you finally saw it!
There was lots of good bridge played this week in many places around here. It was nice to have fairly new players like Tracey Duke and Lois Harrison joining the fun. We hope they will be back with more of their friends. Prissy Griffis was playing with Troy Harvey on Friday, and very sadly lost her husband just a few days later. We send our sincerest sympathy to Prissy and her family. We also send “get well” wishes to those who are still trying to get over Covid and other ailments. Those of you who have not played in a while are encouraged to get bridge back in your schedule.
My husband and I welcomed new neighbors to the house next door this week. They are Toni and David Crawford, and we look forward to getting to know them better. I did find out that they are not bridge players. Bummer! I think we might be able to get them to play dominoes soon though.
I was reminded by a Jeopardy question this week that "good fences make good neighbors." Naturally, that made me think of something related to bridge. So, to coin a new phrase from that quote, I may need a bit of help from you readers. Good “____” make good partners.
One, I think is, good faces make good partners. You know, like those whose faces do not frown or grimace when you lay down your dummy hand. Those frowns and grimaces probably alert the opponents that you may have problems making your contract. That reminds me of another saying, "Never let them see you sweat." Don't give away anything by your facial expressions.
That is your assignment for the week then. Let me know what you think makes a good partner, if not in bridge, then in your game or sport. Your suggestions will be good reminders for those of us who are ever in partnerships of some kind.
Send them to me by text to 325-277-8787 or email to pabitner@aol.com.
Play bridge this week at one of these places:
San Angelo Country Club: 1:00 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Sue Henry Bridge Club, contact Sue at 325-656-0473 or Jerre McAfee at 325-812-3328.
Senior Center Station 618: 1;00 Fridays at the Center, contact Joanne Rice.
Sue Barber Bridge Center on Locust Street: 1:30 Mondays and Fridays, San Angelo Bridge Club, contact Marifrances Watson at 325-277-8787.
As the children's song says, "if you're happy and you know it, then your face will surely show it." Keep smiling!
Senior Center Station 618
Friday, Sept. 30
1st: Bill Graves 4,650
2nd: Mary Dee Price 4,260
3rd: Theo Houser 4,140
4th: Dave Anderson 4,080
5th: Jim Schneider 4,040
Lots of great scores!
Sue Henry Bridge
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Club Championship
A-1st: 64.06%
Champs!!
Brenda Chapman/Sharon Haney
A-2nd, B-1st: 63.5
Very close second!
Nancy Harris/Tootie Whitworth
A-3d/4th (tie): 55.73
No surprise for these!
Iris Warren/Peggy Jackson and
Barbara Wright/Dodie Whitworth
B-2nd: 54.69%
Good score!
Dale Harris/Terri Tedford
B-3rd: 53.13%
M&Ms never melt!
Mike McAfee/Marty Simpson
Having fun with friends:
Candyce Pfluger/Charlotte Sisco
Patsy Bitner/Ingrid Rich
Jerre McAfee/Joy Foster
Sue Henry/Julie Moorman
Nettie Cavin/Betty Whitten
Wednesday, Oct. 5
A/B-1st: 61.57%
Another good one, Ladies!
Nancy Harris/Joy Foster
A-2nd: 60.19%
Almost caught them!
Iris Warren/Peggy Jackson
A-3rd, B-2nd, C-1st: 58.80%
Look at those guys go!
Sam Sneed/Larry Gray
A-4th, B-3rd: 51.39%
Tough team!
Dodie and Tootie Whitworth
Enjoying fun and food!
Sue Henry/Dale Harris
Brenda Chapman/Ingrid Rich
Mike McAfee/Patsy Bitner
Jerre McAfee/Charlotte Sisco
Julie Moorman/Terri Tedford
Judie Williams/Madge Mickelson
San Angelo Bridge
Friday, Sept. 30
Club Championship
A-1st: 69.80%
Champs with great score!
Neal Perlman/Carl McGill
A-2nd, B-1st: 61.46%
Marifrances Watson/Tootie Whitworth
A-3/4, B-2/3, C-1/2: 54.17%
Ana Thomas/Larry Hettick and
Prissy Griffis/Troy Harvey
B-4th: 53.65%
Barbara Wright/Joy Foster
Also playing like champions:
Julie Moorman/Ingrid Rich
Tracey Duke/Marty Simpson
Norma Walker/Suzanne Dorris
Brenda Chapman/Patsy Rogers
Sam Sneed/Larry Gray
Carol Diminnie/Lois Harrison
Monday, Oct. 3
A-1st: 64.35%
Louetta Green/Neal Perlman
A-2nd: 62.95%
Norma Walker/Suzanne Dorris
A-3rd, B-1st: 60.19%
Barbara Rogers/Patsy Rogers
A-4th, B-2nd, C-1st: 56.48%
Carol Diminnie/Marifrances Watson
B-3rd, C-2nd: 51.85%
Hope Garza/Juy Farmer
Also playing:
Judy Wilde/Carl McGill
Marty Simpson/Troy Harvey
Joy Foster/Nancy Harris
Brenda Chapman/Iris Warren
Larry Gray/Sam Sneed
