San Angelo Duplicate Bridge Results

What a delight it was to share the Schneider story with you last week.

I was assured by Jim that Karen agreed with the story as told.

I simply must meet this lady! She obviously saw what she wanted, and had an ingenious way of going about getting it. It was the attention of one good-looking bridge player, and she made it happen by teaching herself to play bridge.

Good for you, Karen, and good for you, Jim, for knowing a good thing when you finally saw it!

There was lots of good bridge played this week in many places around here. It was nice to have fairly new players like Tracey Duke and Lois Harrison joining the fun. We hope they will be back with more of their friends. Prissy Griffis was playing with Troy Harvey on Friday, and very sadly lost her husband just a few days later. We send our sincerest sympathy to Prissy and her family. We also send “get well” wishes to those who are still trying to get over Covid and other ailments. Those of you who have not played in a while are encouraged to get bridge back in your schedule.

My husband and I welcomed new neighbors to the house next door this week. They are Toni and David Crawford, and we look forward to getting to know them better. I did find out that they are not bridge players. Bummer! I think we might be able to get them to play dominoes soon though.

I was reminded by a Jeopardy question this week that "good fences make good neighbors." Naturally, that made me think of something related to bridge. So, to coin a new phrase from that quote, I may need a bit of help from you readers. Good “____” make good partners.

One, I think is, good faces make good partners. You know, like those whose faces do not frown or grimace when you lay down your dummy hand. Those frowns and grimaces probably alert the opponents that you may have problems making your contract. That reminds me of another saying, "Never let them see you sweat." Don't give away anything by your facial expressions.

That is your assignment for the week then. Let me know what you think makes a good partner, if not in bridge, then in your game or sport. Your suggestions will be good reminders for those of us who are ever in partnerships of some kind.

Send them to me by text to 325-277-8787 or email to pabitner@aol.com.

Play bridge this week at one of these places:

San Angelo Country Club: 1:00 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Sue Henry Bridge Club, contact Sue at 325-656-0473 or Jerre McAfee at 325-812-3328.

Senior Center Station 618: 1;00 Fridays at the Center, contact Joanne Rice.

Sue Barber Bridge Center on Locust Street: 1:30 Mondays and Fridays, San Angelo Bridge Club, contact Marifrances Watson at 325-277-8787.

As the children's song says, "if you're happy and you know it, then your face will surely show it." Keep smiling!

Senior Center Station 618

Friday, Sept. 30

1st: Bill Graves 4,650

2nd: Mary Dee Price 4,260

3rd: Theo Houser 4,140

4th: Dave Anderson 4,080

5th: Jim Schneider 4,040

Lots of great scores!

Sue Henry Bridge

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Club Championship

A-1st: 64.06%

Champs!!

Brenda Chapman/Sharon Haney

A-2nd, B-1st: 63.5

Very close second!

Nancy Harris/Tootie Whitworth

A-3d/4th (tie): 55.73

No surprise for these!

Iris Warren/Peggy Jackson and

Barbara Wright/Dodie Whitworth

B-2nd: 54.69%

Good score!

Dale Harris/Terri Tedford

B-3rd: 53.13%

M&Ms never melt!

Mike McAfee/Marty Simpson

Having fun with friends:

Candyce Pfluger/Charlotte Sisco

Patsy Bitner/Ingrid Rich

Jerre McAfee/Joy Foster

Sue Henry/Julie Moorman

Nettie Cavin/Betty Whitten

Wednesday, Oct. 5

A/B-1st: 61.57%

Another good one, Ladies!

Nancy Harris/Joy Foster

A-2nd: 60.19%

Almost caught them!

Iris Warren/Peggy Jackson

A-3rd, B-2nd, C-1st: 58.80%

Look at those guys go!

Sam Sneed/Larry Gray

A-4th, B-3rd: 51.39%

Tough team!

Dodie and Tootie Whitworth

Enjoying fun and food!

Sue Henry/Dale Harris

Brenda Chapman/Ingrid Rich

Mike McAfee/Patsy Bitner

Jerre McAfee/Charlotte Sisco

Julie Moorman/Terri Tedford

Judie Williams/Madge Mickelson

San Angelo Bridge

Friday, Sept. 30

Club Championship

A-1st: 69.80%

Champs with great score!

Neal Perlman/Carl McGill

A-2nd, B-1st: 61.46%

Marifrances Watson/Tootie Whitworth

A-3/4, B-2/3, C-1/2: 54.17%

Ana Thomas/Larry Hettick and

Prissy Griffis/Troy Harvey

B-4th: 53.65%

Barbara Wright/Joy Foster

Also playing like champions:

Julie Moorman/Ingrid Rich

Tracey Duke/Marty Simpson

Norma Walker/Suzanne Dorris

Brenda Chapman/Patsy Rogers

Sam Sneed/Larry Gray

Carol Diminnie/Lois Harrison

Monday, Oct. 3

A-1st: 64.35%

Louetta Green/Neal Perlman

A-2nd: 62.95%

Norma Walker/Suzanne Dorris

A-3rd, B-1st: 60.19%

Barbara Rogers/Patsy Rogers

A-4th, B-2nd, C-1st: 56.48%

Carol Diminnie/Marifrances Watson

B-3rd, C-2nd: 51.85%

Hope Garza/Juy Farmer

Also playing:

Judy Wilde/Carl McGill

Marty Simpson/Troy Harvey

Joy Foster/Nancy Harris

Brenda Chapman/Iris Warren

Larry Gray/Sam Sneed