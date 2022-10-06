ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerrville, TX

Kerrville man accused of stabbing man for revving car engine in Walmart parking lot

By Steven Masso
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

KERRVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Kerrville police arrested a man they allege stabbed someone who revved their car engine in a Walmart parking lot.

Charles Frank Ottesen, 55, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a post by the Kerrville Police Department.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the emergency room of a local hospital in reference to a stabbing. At the hospital, the 30-year-old man told officers that he was involved in a physical altercation with a person in the Walmart parking lot.

According to police, the man was confronted after allegedly “revving the engine of his car loudly.”

The man sustained cuts to his face and head. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The man said he was cut with a knife and provided officers with a description of the man. Officers then went to the Walmart to find the suspect, who was reported to have been sleeping in a camper in the parking lot, police stated.

Officers found blood and signs of struggle at the scene. The suspect, identified as Ottesen, returned to the scene and spoke with detectives.

Ottesen was arrested and booked into the Kerr County Jail.

