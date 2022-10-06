Read full article on original website
12news.com
Messages suggest missing Colorado teen may be in Arizona
BOULDER, Colo. — A teenager who has been missing for more than a week could be in danger, according to the Boulder Police Department. Chloe Campbell, who is 14-years-old, is believed to have run away from her home. She was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on Friday, Sept. 30, Police said.
12news.com
Two candidates take aim at Andy Biggs in CD5 race in Arizona
The wildcard in this race is Republican turned Independent Clint Smith. He has deep roots in the East Valley and he's pushing back against Trump Republicanism.
