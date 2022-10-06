ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

12news.com

Messages suggest missing Colorado teen may be in Arizona

BOULDER, Colo. — A teenager who has been missing for more than a week could be in danger, according to the Boulder Police Department. Chloe Campbell, who is 14-years-old, is believed to have run away from her home. She was last seen at a Boulder High School football game on Friday, Sept. 30, Police said.
BOULDER, CO

