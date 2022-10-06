Read full article on original website
EU summit struggles to form gas price cap plan
PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders struggled Friday to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis, driving up prices for consumers and businesses. The price cap is one of several measures the 27-nation...
Ukraine nuclear plant has lost final external power link, UN watchdog says
BERLIN (AP) — Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant’s...
Stocks slump on fears about rates, recession after jobs data
NEW YORK (AP) — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 ended 2.8 percent lower after briefly dropping 3.3 percent as traders weighed...
Death toll rises to 11 after Russian missiles hit Ukrainian city apartments
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and — for the first time — explosive-packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday. As the war sparked by Russia’s February...
Ukraine nuclear plant reconnected to power grid after repairs to external line
BERLIN (AP) — An external power line to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant — the biggest in Europe — was repaired on Sunday after shelling disconnected the facility from the grid and forced it to resort to emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said. The...
Solid U.S. hiring in September could mean more big Fed hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added 263,000 jobs, a solid figure that will likely keep the Federal Reserve on pace to keep raising interest rates aggressively to fight persistently high inflation. Friday’s government report showed that hiring fell from 315,000 in...
Fed vice chair talks inflation, hotels hit by crime wave and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
On Tuesday, traders will be watching as some big names – including Pepsi, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Delta Airlines – are set to announce 3Q earnings later in the week.
Russia-Ukraine war live: reports of strikes overnight in Zaporizhzhia; G7 and Zelenskiy to hold crisis talks
Truss expected to call for full meeting of Nato leaders; death toll in 10 October Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities rises to 19
Biden signs executive order promising EU citizens better data privacy
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
Kwasi Kwarteng’s secret meetings with Saudi oil firms revealed
The chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, held undisclosed meetings with senior executives of Saudi Arabian firms when he was the business secretary, documents acquired by the Guardian show. The meetings occurred in January, when Kwarteng visited the kingdom for a two-day trip under his previous ministerial role. Documents released using the Freedom...
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments. “We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.
As Iran protests continue, tensions in Kurdish region ‘like a time bomb’
SULIMANIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Growing up under a repressive system, Sharo, a 35-year-old university graduate, never thought she would hear words of open rebellion spoken out loud. Now she herself chants slogans like “Death to the Dictator!” with a fury she didn’t know she had, as she joins protests calling for toppling the country’s rulers.
6 European nations agree to step up their cross-border anti-drug cooperation
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Six European countries pledged Friday to beef up their cross-border cooperation and to work more closely with Latin America in fighting organized crime, especially drug barons battling for control of the lucrative cocaine market. The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy and Spain made the commitment at...
Waters receded in Pakistan’s worst-flooded province by 50 percent, foreign minister says
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister on Thursday said that about 50 percent of the water has receded in the country’s worst-hit southern Sindh province, raising hopes that farmers will be able to sow wheat in a first step toward returning to a normal life. “We are...
WATCH: Activists from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin whose invasion of Ukraine has outraged the international community and highlighted his authoritarian rule. Watch the announcement in the player above. The Norwegian Nobel...
Putin accuses Kyiv of ‘terrorist act’ in response to Crimea bridge blast
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to Russia in...
Tuesday briefing: After Russia retaliates, what might happen next?
Good morning. On Saturday, Vladimir Putin called a blast at a vital bridge linking Russia and Crimea an “act of terror” carried out by “Ukrainian secret services”; yesterday, the Kremlin took horrifying revenge. The missile and kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and key civilian infrastructure were roundly condemned as war crimes; they hit a playground and a tourist bridge, power plants and waterworks. Today, Volodymyr Zelenskiy will tell a virtual G7 summit: “We are dealing with terrorists. They have two targets: energy infrastructure and people.”
Russia focuses attacks on annexed areas of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia concentrated attacks Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 12. In a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and...
WATCH: U.S. stands with people of Thailand after daycare shooting, State Department says
The Biden administration offered its condolences to the people and government of Thailand after a former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers. Watch Patel’s remarks in the player above. “We stand with the people of Thailand,...
U.S. to begin screening travelers from Uganda for Ebola
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. With “no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases” of Ebola having been reported...
