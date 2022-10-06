Memorial Service Announced For Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blane Lane

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – There will be a memorial service for Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Victory Church located at 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, there will be no public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors will take place outside the church immediately following the church service.

PCSO said to expect heavy traffic on Griffin Road, Kathleen Road, and U.S. Hwy 98 North before and after the service on tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., in memory of Deputy Lane. Please visit http://www.polksheriff.org/donate and in the dropdown menu, select “To PSCI in lieu of flowers in memory of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the Lane family may do so through Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc.

Please visit http://www.polksheriff.org/donate and in the dropdown menu, select “To the Family of Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane.”

Donations can also be made by check, and mailed to:

Polk Sheriff’s Charities

c/o Polk County Sheriff’s Office

1891 Jim Keene Blvd.

Winter Haven, FL 33880

