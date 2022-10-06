Read full article on original website
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, Maine
Maine School District 6 Votes to Keep Book in School Library
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently Closing
WGME
Two Portland homes burglarized while residents slept
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Two Portland homes in the same neighborhood were burglarized while residents slept inside on Sunday. According to police, the homes on Dirigo Street and on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue were both unlocked. Because of the close proximity, police believe the same suspect entered both of the homes.
WGME
Police investigate 3rd shooting in 3 days in Lewiston-Auburn area
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a school in Auburn that left one person hurt. The shooting was by Walton Elementary. It's the third shooting in just three days in the twin cities, leaving two people injured and community members scared. Those who live nearby were awoken...
WMTW
Police: Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN, Maine — Police are investigating a shooting believed to have occurred outside of an elementary school early Sunday morning. Auburn Police say the Lewiston Police Department received a 911 call from a man around 2 a.m. claiming he had been shot. The victim was found along the 250...
WGME
Police recovers handgun after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police say no one was injured in a shooting that took place in the old port in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, officers on foot noticed a group causing a disturbance on Fore Street near Moulton Street. As officers approached the group, a gun shot was fired, causing people to run from the area.
whdh.com
UPDATE: Missing Nashua teen found, 2 remain missing
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Gabrielle Etrata was safely located yesterday, Oct. 7 and reunited with her family, according to Nashua Police. As previously reported, Nashua Police requested the public’s help yesterday in locating three missing teenagers, including the 17-year-old. There was no update on Jefferson Vidal-Morel or Nishie Garcia,...
Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
Auburn police investigate Whitney Street shooting
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a report of gunshots fired at a building at 72 Whitney St. at about 1:17 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered "multiple shots had been fired at the second floor of the building," according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
WMTW
Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
WMUR.com
Missing Wolfeboro man found safe
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
WMTW
Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust
An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies
I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
WGME
Whale puts on show for Maine boaters
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine family encountered a whale this weekend in Casco Bay. The Doughty family was out enjoying a day on the water Saturday when they thought they spotted a whale's tail. When they went over near Spring Point Lighthouse in South Portland to investigate, they found...
Auburn man pleads guilty to 'black-market' marijuana growing operation
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn man charged as part of a marijuana cultivating operation pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to manufacturing more than 50 plants and possessing more than 50 kilograms of marijuana with intent to distribute. Brian Bilodeau, 38, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in...
Two Maine Men Killed as Plane Crashes into Woods Wednesday Afternoon
A small plane went down in the woods near Route 1 in Southern Maine yesterday afternoon around 2 pm. WGME 13 is reporting that a single-engine plane went down near Portland Road and Sam's Road Wednesday. The plane crashed into the woods killing both souls on board. The pilot, 81-year-old...
WMUR.com
Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered
ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
WMUR.com
2 men dead after plane crashes in Maine
ARUNDEL, Maine — The York County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that two men are dead after a plane crashed in Arundel, Maine, Wednesday afternoon. The Sheriff William King says 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth was flying the plane when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55 from Scarborough, was also on board.
manchesterinklink.com
Man dies after jumping into Merrimack River from Bridge Street bridge
MANCHESTER, NH – A “swift water” rescue was mounted Thursday afternoon after reports of a man jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge brought crews from Manchester Fire Department. However the man, whose name was not yet released, died at CMC a short time later. Just before noon...
wabi.tv
Men killed in Arundel plane crash remembered as construction leaders who moved Maine forward
ARUNDEL, Maine (WMTW) - The two men killed in a plane crash on Wednesday are being remembered by Maine transportation officials for their contributions in moving the state forward. Wednesday morning, 81-year-old Eldon Morrison of Yarmouth and 55-year-old Paul Koziell, of Scarborough, took off in a single-engine airplane from Presque...
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
