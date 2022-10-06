ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

UPS Is Hiring: Looking To Fill 100,000 Positions Including In New York State

As the holidays quickly approach, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 jobs, including here in New York. The company is in need of seasonal drivers to make sure packages get delivered in time for the holidays. According to the company's website, 80 percent of its seasonal jobs don't even require an interview. The digital application process only takes about 25 minutes for most people and that includes receiving a job offer.
ECONOMY
cnyhomepage.com

Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in LIHEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured $1 billion in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically helping New York State. “As these days...
UTICA, NY
wskg.org

Tom Dinapoli New York State Budget Update

DAN CLARK: We are about six months after the state budget was passed in April. You are the state’s money manager. In that time, we’re halfway through the fiscal year of the state. How are we doing right now in terms of finances?. TOM DINAPOLI: The budget is...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Horseheads, NY
Syracuse.com

Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list

Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul announces 27 towns to be part of clean water infrastructure program

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Friday, twenty-seven cities and towns were selected to participate in the second phase of a state program to help protect and improve local waste-water treatment systems. The state's Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program originated from the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017. Robert...
POLITICS
whcuradio.com

NYSEG says prepare now for rising energy costs this winter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – NYSEG warning customers of increased costs this winter. The company predicts the average residential customer in Central and Eastern New York, including Ithaca, will pay about $48 dollars more per month as the weather turns cold. That projects to a 45% increase from December through March compared to last winter. Customers who receive gas from NYSEG will also see an increase. They’re encouraging people to explore all resources, including making your home more energy efficient, and budget billing. Budget billing divides your yearly cost out to twelve equal payments to reduce price volatility.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Arcade
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.9 Million Supportive Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of Mercy Gardens, a $5.9 million supportive housing development in Central Islip, in Suffolk County. Supported with $5.2 million in state funding, this project created 19 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals and families. "We are making unprecedented investments in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
LIFESTYLE
binghamtonhomepage.com

VOTE: Best burger in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon

The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy