Broome County considers bonuses for its employees
Broome County is making plans to provide county workers with a retention bonus.
UPS Is Hiring: Looking To Fill 100,000 Positions Including In New York State
As the holidays quickly approach, UPS is looking to fill 100,000 jobs, including here in New York. The company is in need of seasonal drivers to make sure packages get delivered in time for the holidays. According to the company's website, 80 percent of its seasonal jobs don't even require an interview. The digital application process only takes about 25 minutes for most people and that includes receiving a job offer.
Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in LIHEAP for New York State
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured $1 billion in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically helping New York State. “As these days...
Tom Dinapoli New York State Budget Update
DAN CLARK: We are about six months after the state budget was passed in April. You are the state’s money manager. In that time, we’re halfway through the fiscal year of the state. How are we doing right now in terms of finances?. TOM DINAPOLI: The budget is...
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
Gov. Hochul announces 27 towns to be part of clean water infrastructure program
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Friday, twenty-seven cities and towns were selected to participate in the second phase of a state program to help protect and improve local waste-water treatment systems. The state's Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program originated from the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Act of 2017. Robert...
NYSEG says prepare now for rising energy costs this winter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – NYSEG warning customers of increased costs this winter. The company predicts the average residential customer in Central and Eastern New York, including Ithaca, will pay about $48 dollars more per month as the weather turns cold. That projects to a 45% increase from December through March compared to last winter. Customers who receive gas from NYSEG will also see an increase. They’re encouraging people to explore all resources, including making your home more energy efficient, and budget billing. Budget billing divides your yearly cost out to twelve equal payments to reduce price volatility.
One City In New York State Ranked In Top 10 Safest Might Surprise You
Only one city in New York State made the top 10 list of the safest in America and it might really surprise you. WalletHub just released the results of its study, which determined the safest (and least safe) cities in the United States. To determine where Americans can feel most...
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.9 Million Supportive Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of Mercy Gardens, a $5.9 million supportive housing development in Central Islip, in Suffolk County. Supported with $5.2 million in state funding, this project created 19 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals and families. "We are making unprecedented investments in...
Low Income New Yorkers Can Get Heating Help, $60 Million Available
New York State will have $60 million available to help low-income residents with heating bills this winter. The federal government is providing the funds to assist certain New Yorkers with covering the rising costs of staying warm. Winter Is Expected To Be Bone-Chilling In New York As Energy Prices Increase...
Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced
It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
Freezing ‘Cold, Snowy’ Winter Expected For New York State
Weather experts believe a freezing "cold" and "snowy" winter is coming soon to New York State. Winter is inching closer and weather experts who are correct "80 percent" of the time believe New York is in for a cold and snowy winter. "For 231 years, The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac...
VOTE: Best burger in Broome County
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?
Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon
The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
