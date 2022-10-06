ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – NYSEG warning customers of increased costs this winter. The company predicts the average residential customer in Central and Eastern New York, including Ithaca, will pay about $48 dollars more per month as the weather turns cold. That projects to a 45% increase from December through March compared to last winter. Customers who receive gas from NYSEG will also see an increase. They’re encouraging people to explore all resources, including making your home more energy efficient, and budget billing. Budget billing divides your yearly cost out to twelve equal payments to reduce price volatility.

ITHACA, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO