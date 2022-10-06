ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
Yardbarker

Juventus join Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United star

Juventus have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford. Football Insider recently reported that Arsenal were keeping tabs on Rashford. The England international is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season. If Arsenal can manage to secure Rashford on a...
Yardbarker

Watch: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Ronaldo’s latest goalscoring milestone

Last week the headlines focused on Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench against Manchester City. Tonight, they paint a different story as he scored his 700th club goal. Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand reacted to Ronaldo’s latest milestone during his post-match assessment via BT Sport. Ferdinand said: “This...
CBS Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history by scoring 700th club goal as Red Devils get much-needed win at Everton

Behind Cristiano Ronaldo's 700 career club goal, Manchester United were able to withstand a late Everton challenge to win 2-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday. Alex Iwobi's strike opened the scoring in the fifth minute but it wasn't enough to keep Everton's unbeaten streak going as it ended at six matches. Antony scored in his third consecutive league match to become the first Manchester United player to ever score in his first three starts for the club before Ronaldo sealed the winner.
Yardbarker

Erik Ten Hag confirms Anthony Martial injury

Manchester United claimed an important 2-1 victory against Everton. The Red Devils, who were desperate to get back to domestic winning ways following last weekend’s Manchester Derby thrashing against rivals City, would have been feeling the pressure. However, after naming a strong starting 11, which included Casemiro making his...
FOX Sports

Portugal loses injured winger Pedro Neto from World Cup plan

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Portugal lost Pedro Neto from its World Cup plans Friday when his club Wolverhampton said the 22-year-old winger needs ankle surgery. Wolves said Neto damaged ligaments in a Premier League game against West Ham last weekend. “Following further evaluation and a specialist opinion this week,...
KVIA

Rampant Arsenal beats Liverpool; Ronaldo nets landmark goal

It must be getting harder and harder for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to deny his team is a genuine title challenger in the Premier League this season. Arteta was still sticking to the script after a 3-2 win over Liverpool that returned Arsenal to the top of the standings. Arsenal was pegged back twice by Liverpool at Emirates Stadium but showed resilience and lots of character to recover again as Bukayo Saka converted a penalty in the 76th minute to seal an eighth win in nine league games this season. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his club career to earn Manchester United a 2-1 win at Everton. West Ham and Crystal Palace also won.
SkySports

Premier League hits & misses: Arsenal find new belief to keep on winning

Arsenal have been pegged back by Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa in their last three home games. Each time they've responded to win. Previously they had to come from behind against Fulham at the Emirates, while in their first game here this season, Leicester twice threatened to get back into the match and were twice put back in their place.
SkySports

Premier League

Arsenal vs Liverpool. Premier League. G Martinelli (1'1st minute) B Saka (45+5'50th minute, 76'76th minute pen) D Núñez (34'34th minute) R Firmino (53'53rd minute)
SkySports

Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory

On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
SkySports

Coventry 0-1 Burnley: Nathan Tella seals win for Clarets

Nathan Tella's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City. The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.
NBC Sports

Manchester United overcomes early deficit to beat Everton

This week it was Manchester United’s turn to get terrific center forward play, as the Red Devils came back from an early concession to beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday at Goodison Park. Cooked by Manchester derby rival Erling Haaland last week, United got an Anthony Martial assist and later...
SkySports

Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough: Zian Flemming double steers Lions to victory

Zian Flemming scored twice as Millwall continued their fine home form with a 2-0 Championship win over Middlesbrough. The summer signing from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard benefitted from a lucky deflection early in the first half before striking again just after the break for his third goal this week. Millwall...
SkySports

Nottingham Forest hand head coach Steve Cooper fresh contract until 2025

Nottingham Forest have given head coach Steve Cooper a new contract until 2025. Cooper's position was reportedly under pressure with Forest bottom of the Premier League after eight games, but the club have decided to put their faith in the former Swansea boss. Forest also appointed Filippo Giraldi as their...
