Idaho State

Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho

With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
MIX 106

This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]

Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
RENO, NV
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run

Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Cadrene Heslop

Idaho State Releasing $600 Funds to People

Across America, millions have left state reserves to go into residents' pockets. These monies come as refunds to return the excess tax collected by states. The cash will go to taxpayers who meet the requirements.
Outsider.com

Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire

Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?

So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

