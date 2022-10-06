Read full article on original website
Related
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho’s Far Right Suffers Election Loss to 18-Year-Old Climate Activist
The nationwide campaign to stifle discussions of race and gender in public schools through misinformation and bullying suffered a reversal in Idaho on Monday, when a high school senior vocally opposed to book bans and smears against LGBTQ+ youth took a seat on the Boise school board. The student, Shiva...
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
Missing person thought dead in Yellowstone hot pool
70-year-old IL Hun Ro was reported missing in late August. He was last seen in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on July 31, 2022. He is an Asian male, approximately 5’3″, 135 pounds with black eyes and black hair. The Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation now says they believe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
Idaho State Releasing $600 Funds to People
Across America, millions have left state reserves to go into residents' pockets. These monies come as refunds to return the excess tax collected by states. The cash will go to taxpayers who meet the requirements.
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Beast
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert
A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains. That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire
Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?
So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0