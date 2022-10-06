Report: UNC to face off against Kentucky next year

The UNC basketball program already has an opponent on the scheduled for next season — and it’s a big one.

As Kentucky announced some of its big non-conference matchups this week, head coach John Calipari also announced on Thursday that next year they will face off against the Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic next season.

The Tar Heels square off with Ohio State in this year’s matchup in the event at Madison Square Garden.

While it hasn’t been ‘officially’ announced, this is a pretty clear sign that the two historic programs will meet again next year.

North Carolina played Kentucky last season in the event due to UCLA, UNC’s initial opponent, and Ohio State, UK’s opponent, bowed out due to too many covid-19 cases. The Tar Heels got hammered, losing 98-69.

The previous two meetings between the two programs took place in the CBS Sports Classic as well. They last met in the NCAA Tournament in a classic, when Luke Maye hit a game-winner in the 2017 Elite Eight.

North Carolina already has a strong non-conference this season with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan and playing in the Phil Knight Invitational with potential opponents of Villanova or Iowa State in the second round and then UConn, Oregon, Alabama or Michigan State in the third game.

The Tar Heels lead the series with Kentucky, 25-17 all-time.

