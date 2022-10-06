ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Report: UNC to face off against Kentucky next year

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iB88C_0iPAd1Lj00

The UNC basketball program already has an opponent on the scheduled for next season — and it’s a big one.

As Kentucky announced some of its big non-conference matchups this week, head coach John Calipari also announced on Thursday that next year they will face off against the Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic next season.

The Tar Heels square off with Ohio State in this year’s matchup in the event at Madison Square Garden.

While it hasn’t been ‘officially’ announced, this is a pretty clear sign that the two historic programs will meet again next year.

North Carolina played Kentucky last season in the event due to UCLA, UNC’s initial opponent, and Ohio State, UK’s opponent, bowed out due to too many covid-19 cases. The Tar Heels got hammered, losing 98-69.

The previous two meetings between the two programs took place in the CBS Sports Classic as well. They last met in the NCAA Tournament in a classic, when Luke Maye hit a game-winner in the 2017 Elite Eight.

North Carolina already has a strong non-conference this season with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan and playing in the Phil Knight Invitational with potential opponents of Villanova or Iowa State in the second round and then UConn, Oregon, Alabama or Michigan State in the third game.

The Tar Heels lead the series with Kentucky, 25-17 all-time.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Video

Ohio State is dominant both in football and in cheerleading. The Buckeyes improved to 6-0 on the season with Saturday afternoon's blowout win over Michigan State. Ohio State is looking like arguably the favorite for the national championship through the season's first 1.5 months. Off the field, the Buckeyes' cheerleaders...
FanSided

College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 7 AP Top 25 after Alabama barely escapes, Tennessee, Ohio State & Georgia cruise

Projecting the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football rankings after Alabama barely escaped Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee and Georgia rolled and more. Even with a number of teams in the AP Top 25 college football rankings having the week off, there was the potential for a lot of drama in Week 6 of the 2022 season. With the likes of Alabama, Tennessee, Utah and many, many more in potentially tricky matchups, there was a recipe for chaos.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Louisville, KY
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Appearance

Former college football head coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer went viral for his look on Saturday. Meyer was on hand for the Wolverines' game against Indiana, calling it for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." The former Ohio State head coach's sunglasses choice went viral on social media. It's a unique...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem

On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Luke Maye
On3.com

College GameDay crew gives update on Lee Corso's health

Lee Corso has missed College GameDay for the second consecutive week. While his condition and/or illness hasn’t been specified, the crew in Lawerence, Kansas made sure fans knew has was doing much better than he did last week. “Lee Corso not with us this week, and those of you...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Cbs Sports Classic#Unc#Ohio State#Gonzaga Michigan#Cbs Sports#Louisville A Big 12#Sec
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Photo Of Matthew McConaughey, Oklahoma Legend Going Viral

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Rivalry later this afternoon. The stars are out for both programs as the two bitter rivals prepare to face off at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Before this afternoon's contest, a photo of Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey...
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs

On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy