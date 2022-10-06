The drivers of two Lamborghinis were arrested on Thursday night after an apparent street race and crash that left one of the cars engulfed in flames. The drivers of both cars were arrested, facing charges of DUI, reckless driving, and speed exhibition. Witness said that the two Lamborghinis were stopped on Speer Boulevard facing north at West 13th Avenue and they were revving their engines and took off. The cars crashed into a third car, a white VW GTI, in front of Denver Fire Station No. 1 at Colfax and Speer and the black Lamborghini burst into flames. "Eyewitnesses state that this...

