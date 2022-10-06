Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Santa Fe College Partners with Florida Gateway College on Hurricane Relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Colleges in North Central Florida are partnering to support areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. Santa Fe College (SF) President Paul Broadie and Florida Gateway College (FGC) President Larry Barrett teamed up to host a supply drive, with the items collected heading to southwest Florida. Using a...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for ramming ASO vehicles, punching K-9
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Matthew David Pigon Cornish, 23, was arrested early yesterday morning and charged with eight offenses after allegedly fleeing from deputies, ramming two Alachua County Sheriff’s Office cars, and punching a K-9. A deputy saw a truck “accelerating, tailgating and weaving” past other cars in the 5800 block of SW Archer Road at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning; the deputy estimated that the truck was traveling at about 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver of the truck was later identified as Cornish.
alachuachronicle.com
SF’s Academy of Science and Technology Names Principal, Curriculum Coordinator
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College’s Academy of Science and Technology, SF’s high school that will be opening to 9th graders in Alachua County in the fall of 2023, recently named Bill McElroy as its first principal and Adrian DeBose as Curriculum Coordinator. McElroy comes to SF with more than two decades of experience in secondary school administration, including 11 years serving as principal. DeBose has been an employee at SF dating back to 2019.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD reports six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In the last six days (since October 4), there have been six reported incidents of gun violence in the City of Gainesville. Four out of the six were drive-by shootings and likely related. Two neighbors were struck by the gunfire. In one instance, GPD Officers were in the area increasing patrols when the shooting occurred. Below is a recap of each incident. GPD is actively investigating each crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD Detectives at 352-393-7670, or you can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv. GPD urges our neighbors to report all instances of gun violence and proposed violence observed on social media.
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in connection with stolen U-Haul and burglary of occupied apartment; one is on probation, and the other was on pre-trial release
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyquane Sendrell Elmore, 30, and Lee Antwan Williams, 29, were arrested yesterday after Gainesville Police Department officers tracked two suspects from a stolen U-haul truck at Canopy Apartments. The incident began when an officer got an alert about a stolen U-Haul truck and saw the truck...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for dealing drugs 6 weeks after release from prison
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deron Hakeem Palmer, 33, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with selling a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device after allegedly selling crack cocaine to an undercover police officer. A Gainesville Police Department undercover officer...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation for rape of 14-year-old charged with attempted murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gene Davon Hunt, 19, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted first-degree homicide after his alleged involvement in a shooting related to a feud over a co-defendant’s former relationship with the victim. Hunt was on probation after pleading to a lesser charge following his arrest for the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
