GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In the last six days (since October 4), there have been six reported incidents of gun violence in the City of Gainesville. Four out of the six were drive-by shootings and likely related. Two neighbors were struck by the gunfire. In one instance, GPD Officers were in the area increasing patrols when the shooting occurred. Below is a recap of each incident. GPD is actively investigating each crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD Detectives at 352-393-7670, or you can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv. GPD urges our neighbors to report all instances of gun violence and proposed violence observed on social media.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO