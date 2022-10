Warrenville, S.C. (WJBF) – Beginning Tuesday, October 11th, 2022, Langley Pond will be closed for annual pond maintenance. During this closure, the gates on the spillway will be exercised and opened to safely allow the lowering of the pond water level. While the pond water level is low, officials will be performing a dam inspection, […]

POLITICS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO