KXII.com
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days. Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia...
Driver killed in rear-end crash in Garland
One person has died in a Garland crash over the weekend. On Saturday, a car ran into the back of a big rig on I-30 near Zion Road.
Driver Arrested After A Single-Vehicle Crash In Denison (Denison, TX)
Denison Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a DWI arrest. The crash happened on Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KXII.com
Denison crash leads to one in suspect
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A single vehicle crash in Denison turns into a DWI arrest. Thursday afternoon, Denison Police responded to Spur 503 near Willow Grove Road. Police said they pulled over Alisdar Liam Lowder who appeared to be intoxicated. According to Denison PD, the suspect resisted arrest and ran from...
KXII.com
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records. Mckayla Ramsey and her boyfriend Kevin Henry were arrested in June of last year for child...
KXII.com
Area destroyed in Denison Main Street fire will soon see new life
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Sunday, October 9, marked the third anniversary of the devastating fire that left a gaping hole in Downtown Denison’s historical Main Street. Now city leaders are talking about what could fill this plot of land. Laura Rios, manager of Snow White Laundry & Dry Cleaners said,...
dmagazine.com
The Great Central Expressway Speed Trap
A few months back, D Magazine received an email from a businessman who’d been pulled over on Central Expressway by a Fairview cop. Our tipster got a ticket for not properly displaying a temporary license plate. It was in the rear plate holder; the cop said it should have been in the rear window (not true). That traffic stop led the businessman and the magazine to file multiple open records requests with four agencies in the pursuit of truth, justice, and the American Way. Here are the results of a months-long investigation:
KXII.com
Police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Madill Police are asking for help identifying a truck and its owner after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. Police said they are looking for a red Ford F-150. If you have any information you can contact the Madill Police Department at 580-795-2387.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
KXII.com
911 call leads to meth bust, death investigation in Howe
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A man who called for help while his girlfriend was having a medical emergency was arrested by police after they discovered a half pound of methamphetamine inside his residence Wednesday morning. According to the Howe Police Department, Jeffrey Lynn Brown, 47, called 911 around 9:45 a.m....
Denton police end search for missing high-risk 14-year-old
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police were searching for a missing high-risk girl Thursday night.Hailey Pruitt, 14, got on the bus after school and did not return after exiting the bus. Police posted on social media that she was located just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.She was last seen wearing Cookie Monster pajama bottoms. Her last known location was believed to be the area of Sonoma Drive, but police say that was not confirmed.
KXII.com
Main Street construction is moving along
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The 100 block of Main Street and the intersection of Austin is now open in downtown Denison. According to Main Street Director Donna Dow, main Street has been under construction since February of 2021. The intersection of Austin and Main street has four-way stop lights which are...
KXII.com
Trial date set for man accused of killing Sherman woman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman will now represent himself at trial in January. According to court records, 45-year-old Ebby Wade made a motion to represent himself at the trial. Wade is accused of killing his former co-worker Emilia Gunnels and dumping her...
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Human remains found near Lavon Lake ID'd as missing Dallas woman
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas officials announced on Wednesday that human remains found near Princeton in Feb. 2022 have been identified as a missing woman.Back on Feb. 13, 2022, Princeton police discovered skeletal remains at Morning Dove Lane and County Route 477 near Lavon Lake.A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said that on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office had identified the remains as belonging to Mercedes Clement through dental records. "It is with deep sadness that we share this news today. The remains of our beloved Mercedes Clement have been located and positively identified,"...
Victims of Carrollton double murder suicide identified
More is being learned about a home fire in Carrollton, that led to a shocking discovery. Investigators identified the three family members found dead inside a burning home Saturday. They believe it was a double murder-suicide.
McKinney Mom who lost son to an overdose teams with DEA to warn parents about new deadly fentanyl pills
DENTON, Texas — Late last week, the Tarrant county sheriff’s office seized the largest amount of fentanyl pills in Tarrant county ever. The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly drug popping up on the streets of DFW. It’s rainbow-colored fentanyl. Tonight, the message from...
KTEN.com
Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
everythinglubbock.com
‘The most ridiculous killing’: Man found guilty in murder of Lubbock natives’ son
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock parents have finally received closure for their son’s death after his killer was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, September 28 in a McKinney courtroom. Phyllis Gant and Steven Gambles Sr. lost their son, Steven Gambles Jr., 32, in July 2021 after he...
