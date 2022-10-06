ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

All that Jazz in Duck

The Duck Jazz Festival is back. After taking two years off because of COVID, the festival hit the ground running in its first day—on Saturday, Oct. 8. Playing before a surprisingly large Saturday crowd, the Gregg Gelb and La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet filled the air with their Latin rhythm take on a number of traditional jazz classics.
DUCK, NC
Meet Lexi, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week

This week’s Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Lexi! Lexi is a super sweet, friendly 2-year-old and the OBX SPCA’s oldest resident, she has been here since June of last year and she is looking for her forever home. Watch the video to learn more about Lexi.
MANTEO, NC
The death of a dog, and two different narratives

Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”
KITTY HAWK, NC
Kitty Hawk, NC
Lois S. Brammer of Aydlett, October 8

Lois Spence Brammer went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2022. Lois was a nurse anesthetist who retired from Portsmouth General Hospital after forty-five years of service as its employee with the most longevity. She most enjoyed her time as head nurse of the Emergency Department there. Originally...
AYDLETT, NC
Mildred Moore Gurganus of Elizabeth City, October 9

Mildred Moore Gurganus, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Martin County, NC on September 4, 1922 to the late Samuel Joseph Moore and Mary Coltrain Moore, she was the widow of John Edward Gurganus. She worked for sixteen years for Carolina Telephone Company until her retirement.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
KDH Fire Department Open House on Oct. 11

Join us, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m. for our annual Open House, at Station 14, 1634 N. Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills. Come on out, grab a bite to eat, meet your local firefighters, tour the fire station, learn some fire prevention tools you can use in your home, let the kids participate in interactive activities with the firefighters. Fun for all ages!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Hertford defeats First Flight in homecoming game

The First Flight Nighthawks dropped a 58-15 homecoming contest to Hertford on Friday, Oct. 7. At the event, Isaac Dobie and Ava Norko were crowned Homecoming King and Queen with an energetic crowd signaling its support.
HERTFORD, NC
Opposition emerges to Duck plan for beach access at Barrier Island Station

At an Oct. 5 meeting that featured numerous objections to the plan, the Duck Town Council voted 4-1 to move forward with revisions to its CAMA permit applications to allow vehicular access at Barrier Island Station Duck Resort. Initially, that access will be used to transport workers for the town’s upcoming beach nourishment process.
DUCK, NC
High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton

HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. LOW...
DUCK, NC
Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative wraps up work on the Jug Handle Bridge

While the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently began the final phase of the Jug Handle Bridge project – removing the pavement from a two-mile former section of N.C. Highway 12 – the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) also celebrated a corresponding milestone this week. During the...
HATTERAS, NC

