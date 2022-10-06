Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO