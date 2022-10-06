Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
All that Jazz in Duck
The Duck Jazz Festival is back. After taking two years off because of COVID, the festival hit the ground running in its first day—on Saturday, Oct. 8. Playing before a surprisingly large Saturday crowd, the Gregg Gelb and La Fiesta Latin Jazz Quintet filled the air with their Latin rhythm take on a number of traditional jazz classics.
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Seafood Festival celebrates the region’s seafood heritage and community on Oct. 15
October 15, 2022 from 10:30 am – 6 pm. $20 for anyone 13 and over (12 & under FREE). Price includes $10 in Beverage/Merchandise Bucks good for the purchase of beverages and festival merchandise. Additional “beverage bucks” may be purchased at the event. The annual Outer Banks...
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Lexi, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This week’s Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Lexi! Lexi is a super sweet, friendly 2-year-old and the OBX SPCA’s oldest resident, she has been here since June of last year and she is looking for her forever home. Watch the video to learn more about Lexi.
outerbanksvoice.com
The death of a dog, and two different narratives
Kitty Hawk expected to release probe findings this week. At 9:09 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a phone call to Dare County dispatch reported a dog roaming around the Smith Street neighborhood of Kitty Hawk off Eckner Street. According to the transcript of the call provided by the Town of Kitty Hawk, the neighbor complained that “…the dog came into her yard growling at her and her children.”
outerbanksvoice.com
Lois S. Brammer of Aydlett, October 8
Lois Spence Brammer went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2022. Lois was a nurse anesthetist who retired from Portsmouth General Hospital after forty-five years of service as its employee with the most longevity. She most enjoyed her time as head nurse of the Emergency Department there. Originally...
outerbanksvoice.com
Mildred Moore Gurganus of Elizabeth City, October 9
Mildred Moore Gurganus, age 100, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Martin County, NC on September 4, 1922 to the late Samuel Joseph Moore and Mary Coltrain Moore, she was the widow of John Edward Gurganus. She worked for sixteen years for Carolina Telephone Company until her retirement.
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH Fire Department Open House on Oct. 11
Join us, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m. for our annual Open House, at Station 14, 1634 N. Croatan Highway, Kill Devil Hills. Come on out, grab a bite to eat, meet your local firefighters, tour the fire station, learn some fire prevention tools you can use in your home, let the kids participate in interactive activities with the firefighters. Fun for all ages!
outerbanksvoice.com
Hertford defeats First Flight in homecoming game
The First Flight Nighthawks dropped a 58-15 homecoming contest to Hertford on Friday, Oct. 7. At the event, Isaac Dobie and Ava Norko were crowned Homecoming King and Queen with an energetic crowd signaling its support.
outerbanksvoice.com
Currituck County teacher named NCCAT Career & Technical Teacher of the Year
Missy Swain, from Currituck County Schools, was named the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Career & Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year in a special ceremony at the John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center on the campus of Western Carolina University Thursday, October 6, 2022.
outerbanksvoice.com
Opposition emerges to Duck plan for beach access at Barrier Island Station
At an Oct. 5 meeting that featured numerous objections to the plan, the Duck Town Council voted 4-1 to move forward with revisions to its CAMA permit applications to allow vehicular access at Barrier Island Station Duck Resort. Initially, that access will be used to transport workers for the town’s upcoming beach nourishment process.
outerbanksvoice.com
High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton
HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip and longshore currents from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. LOW...
outerbanksvoice.com
Faith-based substance use and mental health educational event to be held on Nov. 3
An upcoming educational event scheduled for November 3, 2022 in Nags Head will bring together the local church community in a broader discussion about what faith leaders can do to address the mental health and the overdose crisis on a close-to-home scale. Breakfast will be provided. “Growing Communities of Inclusion:...
outerbanksvoice.com
Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative wraps up work on the Jug Handle Bridge
While the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently began the final phase of the Jug Handle Bridge project – removing the pavement from a two-mile former section of N.C. Highway 12 – the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative (CHEC) also celebrated a corresponding milestone this week. During the...
