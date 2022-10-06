ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal vs Liverpool. Premier League. G Martinelli (1'1st minute) B Saka (45+5'50th minute, 76'76th minute pen) D Núñez (34'34th minute) R Firmino (53'53rd minute)
SkySports

Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory

On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
SkySports

Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win

Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SkySports

Arsenal: Are Mikel Arteta's side Premier League title contenders?

Arsenal were "outstanding" against Liverpool and just need to keep pace with Manchester City in order to mount an unlikely title challenge, according to Paul Merson. Gabrielle Martinelli scored an early opener for Arsenal before two Bukayo Saka goals sealed Arsenal's return to the Premier League's summit with a statement 3-2 win against Jurgen Klopp's side.
SkySports

Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal after coming off bench to help take his team fifth

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench to score his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 against Everton at Goodison Park. After Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's early strike, an injury to Anthony Martial presented Ronaldo with his opportunity inside the first half and he did not waste it, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season before the break.
SkySports

England Women 2-1 USA Women: Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway help Lionesses to friendly victory at Wembley

England tested their credentials ahead of next year's World Cup, beating the current holders the USA 2-1 in an entertaining Wembley encounter. Both England and USA players wore teal armbands to "stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and ahead of the game, took a group picture with a 'protect the players' banner.
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten

Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
SkySports

Coventry 0-1 Burnley: Nathan Tella seals win for Clarets

Nathan Tella's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City. The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports

Euro 2024 qualifying draw: England grouped with Italy

England will face Italy and Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifying group. Defending champions Italy and England met in the final of Euro 2020 but have now been pitted against each other in their bid to qualify for the tournament in Germany. North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini's side from reaching the World Cup, will also feature in Group C.
SkySports

Nottingham Forest hand head coach Steve Cooper fresh contract until 2025

Nottingham Forest have given head coach Steve Cooper a new contract until 2025. Cooper's position was reportedly under pressure with Forest bottom of the Premier League after eight games, but the club have decided to put their faith in the former Swansea boss. Forest also appointed Filippo Giraldi as their...
SkySports

West Brom 0-0 Luton Town: Goalless at The Hawthorns

Steve Bruce's future as West Brom manager is hanging by a thread as their dreadful start to the season continued with 0-0 draw against Luton on a toxic afternoon at The Hawthorns. Tensions were high heading into a game where Albion created enough to have won - but were again...
SkySports

Lianne Sanderson calls out Football Association for Wembley omission and name error

Former Lioness Lianne Sanderson believes the FA "forgot about" her and other former England players, calling out the governing body in an emotional post on social media. Striker Sanderson earned 50 caps for her country but was not among the large group of past players who marched pitchside at half-time during England's 2-1 victory over USA at Wembley on Friday night.
