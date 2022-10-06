Read full article on original website
October, Solution Bank to Help Finance Italian Businesses
October, the European Fintech company specializing in SME financing, and Solution Bank, an innovative corporate & investment bank, have “developed a new way of financing SMEs.”. Businesses that apply to October for financing will also “have Solution Bank’s resources directly available to them.” The challenger bank, which has chosen...
Citi, Accel Invest in Digital Asset Manager xalts
Wall Street and Silicon Valley are coming together “to build digital asset management solutions focused on connecting institutional investors to the crypto ecosystem.”. Earlier this year, former HSBC trader Ashutosh Goel and former Meta Asia executive Supreet Kaur paired up to build xalts, an investment management and technology firm focused on “driving real-money institutional participation in the digital asset ecosystem.”
Airwallex Raises USD $100 Million, Valuation Holds at USD $5.5 Billion
Airwallex has raised an additional USD $100 million at a valuation of USD $5.5 billion, the same as its previous round. The “Series E extension” raising money from existing investors, Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent. HostPlus also participated in the round.
HSBC Introduces Digital Platform that Enhances Trade Finance
HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) to customers in its two largest markets – the UK and Hong Kong. Whilst making trade simpler, faster, and safer for customers through integrated digital journeys, HTS will “power commerce that is rapidly evolving across different platforms and ecosystems.”
Real Estate Investment Platform CrowdStreet Raises $43 Million in Equity and Debt Financing
CrowdStreet, a leading real estate crowdfunding platform, has raised $43 million in both debt and equity capital. According to a company statement, the equity financing came from a group of strategic investors, including Fortune 100 financial services company TIAA, which is making an investment through its newly launched TIAA Ventures program. Others include commercial real estate firms like Cypress Equity Investments, The Dinerstein Companies, and Foulger-Pratt. Existing VC partners Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, Seven Peaks Ventures, and Green Visor Capital also participated in the funding.
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Interim Financial Report Q1-Q2 2022
For the entire world, and especially for the European region, the year 2022 is associated with significant fluctuations in the global economy, which also “have left a remarkable impact on every local market,” the team at Debitum noted. Such a difficult and critical period has also resulted in...
Tron Founder Added to Huobi Advisory Board
Huobi Global, the operator of one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has selected Justin (Yuchen) Sun to join the Huobi Global Advisory Board. Sun is the creator of TRON, a blockchain-based operating system that claims more than 110 million monthly active users. The Advisory Board is responsible for...
Channel Launches $300M Fintech Lending Strategy
Channel Capital Advisors LLP is pleased to announce “the launch of its specialist Fintech Lending Strategy, with commitments from global institutional investors.”. The first $100m tranche of the $300m strategy will be “deployed immediately to leading fintech lenders.”. Channel’s fund will be “deployed to digital lending fintech platforms...
European Union-funded TRICK Project to Use Quadrans Blockchain Tech for Product Traceability
The Quadrans Foundation, as part of the TRICK Consortium, will “provide the blockchain technology infrastructure for the new platform’s design and will use Truebit to achieve TRICK’s development goals.”. TRICK Project (product data traceability information management by blockchains interoperability and open circular service marketplace) was “funded by...
Business Intelligence Provider Lightdash Raises $8.4 Million Seed Round led by Accell
Business intelligence (BI) platform Lightdash has raised $8.4 million in Seed funding in a round led by Accel. Simultaneously, Lighthouse announced that hosted product Lightdash Cloud, is also now available in public beta, after receiving a waitlist of more than 600 pre-qualified companies. Other investors include Moonfire, Y Combinator, along...
Investment Platform Robocash Reports that Investors Earned €600,000 in Sep 2022
Loans worth €14 million were purchased last month, according to an update from Robo.cash. The Robocash team further revealed that 594 people joined the platform. As noted in a blog post, Robo.cash investors earned €600,000,. The investment platform has shared a few highlights covering what happened in September:
Branded Payments Firm Recharge.com Goes Global
Recharge.com, a European payments company, has announced the launch of a global marketplace for people to purchase branded gift cards in a push to become the leading branded payments company in the world. Recharge.com was founded in 2010 and is based in Amsterdam. Recharge highlights that it works with many...
Over 66% of European SMEs Plan to Implement Real-Time Payments in 2023: Report
A new independent survey of more than 2,000 European SMEs has found:. 68% plan to adopt real-time payment processing in the next 12 months. At present, just 10% of SMEs can receive payments instantly. 23% say their international growth has been hindered due to delays in making or receiving payments.
Fintech Startup HedgeHog Raises Over £1.56 Million on Seedrs, Tops Goal
Fintech startup Hedgehog has raised over £1.56 million on. As was previously reported, Hedgehog was aiming to raise £1 million but has easily topped that amount by over 50%. Hedgehog was offering equity at a pre-money valuation of £20.4 million. The offering was EIS-approved. Almost 400 investors...
Social Investing Network eToro Appoints Two New Members to US Leadership Team
EToro, the social investing network, recently announced the appointment of Nicole Murphy as U.S. Chief Compliance Officer and James (Jim) McGrath as U.S. Head of Anti-Money Laundering. In her new role as U.S. Chief Compliance Officer, Nicole will “oversee the design, implementation, and maintenance of the compliance programs for eToro’s...
Uppsala Security Introduces Crypto Threat Detection System — AML Solution for Virtual Assets Monitoring
Uppsala Security, a provider of security tools and services for Crypto AML/CTF, Transaction Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, Transaction Tracking, and Cyber Security recently announced that it has developed a new Crypto Threat Detection System (CTDS) that handles Suspicious Transaction Reporting (STR) and Counterfeit Currency Reporting (CTR) “for millions of additional virtual asset wallets with just one click through Artificial Intelligence-based suspicious transaction detection systems.”
ThriveDX, Exclusive Networks to Address Cybersecurity Talent Shortage, Skills Gap
ThriveDX, which claims to be the “premier” cybersecurity and digital skills provider, and Exclusive Networks, a globally “trusted” cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, announced the expansion of their partnership “to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity training and talent solutions to its global network of more than 25,000 partners.”
DAOs: Geode Finance Launches Staking Toolkit for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations
Geode Finance, a liquid staking infrastructure provider for DAOs, has successfully deployed on Avalanche Mainnet, partnering with Yield Yak “to launch their own liquid staking solution and token, yyAVAX.”. With Geode’s infrastructure, DAOs can “unlock new revenue streams and capture the full value of PoS networks, while providing their...
LCX “Relaunches” Crypto Exchange Regulated by Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority
LCX, a Liechtenstein-based blockchain firm, has relaunched its crypto exchange which is regulated by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority. LCX AG is audited by Grant Thornton as an external auditor and by NSF Services Trust as an internal auditor. Originally launched in 2018, the updated exchange boasts a new “backbone...
Personal Savings Platform Yeeld Raises €357,000+ via Crowdcube
Personal savings app provider Yeeld has raised 71% (€357,114.20) of its €500,000 target from 292 investors with 8 days left (at the time of writing) in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign carried out via Crowdcube. Yeeld reports a Pre-money valuation of €12,000,000; Equity: 4%; a €0.78 share price....
