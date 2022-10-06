CrowdStreet, a leading real estate crowdfunding platform, has raised $43 million in both debt and equity capital. According to a company statement, the equity financing came from a group of strategic investors, including Fortune 100 financial services company TIAA, which is making an investment through its newly launched TIAA Ventures program. Others include commercial real estate firms like Cypress Equity Investments, The Dinerstein Companies, and Foulger-Pratt. Existing VC partners Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, Seven Peaks Ventures, and Green Visor Capital also participated in the funding.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO