WIFR
Rockford Police Department is calling on interested individuals for their entry level position
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you want to serve and protect the city of Rockford, you may have the opportunity as the Rockford Police Department hopes to bring on entry-level officers. “You have to start as a patrol officer and then you work your way up,” said Katy Statler, who...
WIFR
Chronic homelessness often connected to mental illness, according to Rockford outreach center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Efforts to combat chronic homelessness often fail because the first solution is often to provide more affordable housing. One local recovery and homeless shelter says that new housing situations only place the same person in a different location, without looking at the root of chronic homelessness, which the Rockford Rescue Mission says is a three-part problem.
WIFR
RAMP to collect donations for Domestic Violence Drive
(WIFR) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, shining a light in the dark spaces of domestic abuse and recovery. RAMP invites community members to donate much-needed items to local organizations that provide services to survivors of domestic violence. Highlighted donation items include over-the-counter medication for children and adults, gift cards and personal care items; but any donations will be accepted.
WIFR
Fall on the Farm begins at Lockwood Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pumpkin picking, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Those are just some of the many activities Lockwood Park in Rockford offers to Stateliners at it’s first “Fall on the Farm” day. This Saturday marks the first of four “Fall on the Farm” events...
WIFR
Anti-abortion activists rally outside proposed abortion clinic in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Anti-abortion signs and banners line Auburn Street, as activists rally outside the proposed abortion clinic, in hopes of keeping services out of Rockford. The Madison, Wisconsin physician, Dr. Dennis Christensen, purchased the Auburn Street building in June, with hopes of opening a clinic to distribute abortion...
Two men hurt in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men were shot in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard around 8:41 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The victims’ conditions were not known at the time of this writing. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.
Racer Killed Sunday at Illinois Raceway When His Car Hit a Tree
Tragedy struck at a raceway in Illinois Sunday night when a racer's vehicle left the track and struck a tree. The accident cost the man his life. WCIA is reporting that the racer was 69-year-old Charles Mack. He was competing in a Sunday night event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, IL. The track is located in northern Illinois near the Wisconsin border.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Extrication In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
100fmrockford.com
Moving up the ranks: Rockford Police Department promotes 3
ROCKFORD — Three Rockford Police Department officers who have more than 63 years of combined service with the city moved up in the ranks on Friday during a promotions ceremony at the District 1 police station. Mark Danner, who has been with the department since 2005, was promoted from...
4 Rockford Area Haunted Houses That Are So Scary You’ll Pee Your Pants
If terror is what you crave every year when Halloween rolls around, then these five haunted houses in the Rockford area are more than ready to deliver what you need!. Honestly, I am not much of a "horror" fan. I don't watch scary movies. Ghost hunts or paranormal experiences totally freak me out, and embarrassingly, I usually spend most of my time in a haunted house with my head buried in the back of the person ahead of me. Why? I don't know. I guess just the thought of monsters, serial killers, or ghosts on the loose totally unnerves me.
WIFR
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
Rockford man shot in the face
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
nbc15.com
Rock Co: Janesville officials responding to injury crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a crash that caused at least one injury, according to Rock Co. Dispatch. Janesville Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a crash that happened the intersection of US 51 and Blackbridge Road. Dispatch didn’t say how many...
WIFR
Families gather to remember those lost to addiction
BELOIT, Wi. (WIFR) - Addiction takes someone’s life each and every day, but one Beloit organization is set on bringing families together and heal from the hurt. Families, friends and loved ones came together on Sunday to support each other after losing someone in their life to addiction. “The...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Marvin Hereford Executed Beloit Man Outside BBQ Joint, Shouted ‘Racial Obscenities’ at Jury | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #32
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Marvin Hereford was one of them. His release was discretionary. 32nd in the...
starvedrock.media
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
WIFR
Women’s march rally outside Rockford City Hall for abortion rights
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Women’s March activists rally to keep abortion legal in Illinois, outside Rockford City Hall on Saturday. This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Women’s March, and with election day just one month away, activists for abortion rights say they’re more fired up than ever to elect candidates who will fight to keep abortion legal across the state. They say they won’t stop taking a stance until every women in the United States has the right choose abortion.
WIFR
Rockford cannabis leaders react to Biden’s marijuana pardons
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the years before John Murray founded Sustainable Innovations and Buckbee Weed Company in Rockford, he battled many roadblocks due to a minor marijuana possession conviction from college. “I had my past and my record weaponized against me by competitors,” said Murray. “It didn’t succeed obviously,...
