This Fan Game Finally Turns Chris Pratt Into Mario
When Nintendo announced it was working with "Despicable Me" producer Illumination Studios to create a feature-length animated Mario film, few pegged Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt for the titular role. And the rest of the cast was just as unpredictable, with Charlie Day as Luigi and Jack Black as Bowser, among other Hollywood superstars stepping into the Mushroom Kingdom. Still, despite being alongside a slew of other comedians on the project, many raised concerns about Chris Pratt's ability to play the iconic Italian plumber everyone knows and loves.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Been In The Works Longer Than You Realized
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been turning heads since it was first officially announced to be in the works back in 2018. Earlier this week, Universal released a movie poster full of details and easter eggs for true fans – which seemingly confirmed for adult fans that Mario doesn't have a rear end in the process. Despite the disappointing news earlier this year that the movie received a delay, the hype train is officially going for Mario's big screen adventure.
Harley Quinn Actor Has A Serious Issue With Chris Pratt's Mario
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is introducing audiences to Chris Pratt's take on Mario, but it looks like one particular voice actor from the industry isn't a big fan. After the first trailer for Nintendo and Illumination's animated collaboration dropped, the first snippets of Chris Pratt's vocal rendition of Mario garnered an extremely mixed reception from viewers. Some fans roasted Chris Pratt's Mario with a hilarious comparison to John Roberts' Linda Belcher from "Bob's Burgers," while other fans praised Mario's alternate voices in other languages for being far closer to what they would expect the character to sound like.
Mario's Alternate Voices Are Giving Fans What They Really Wanted
It's been a long time coming for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." Many might not realize that the film has been in the works for seven years at this point. Now that the first trailer for "Super Mario Bros." has finally dropped, fans can finally get a sense of how the celebrity voice actors embody the spirit of the Mario characters.
The Anime Legend Who Almost Appeared In Death Stranding
"Death Stranding" features several real-world celebrities, both as part of the main cast and via cameos that pop up as protagonist Sam Bridges makes his deliveries. As revealed in a September 2022 episode of his "Brain Structure" podcast, "Death Stranding" director and producer Hideo Kojima wanted to add another name to the extensive list of appearances: Mamoru Oshii. Anime fans will recognize Oshii as the legend behind "Ghost in the Shell."
The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Just Announced Two Key Things
Horror movies are consistently successful at the box office and continue to be a major part of the film landscape (per CNBC). Just last year, studios saw plenty of success with some big horror hits and there are lots more for fans to eagerly anticipate as this year comes to an end. With the continued popularity of the genre, it makes sense that filmmakers would eventually take inspiration from one of the most well-known horror games of all time, "Five Nights at Freddy's."
Nintendo Confirms What Fans Suspected About Bayonetta's Voice
Eights years after the debut of its predecessor, "Bayonetta 3" looms on the horizon. Both Nintendo and PlatinumGames remained fairly tightlipped regarding the follow-up until 2022. News of its family-friendly mode raised some eyebrows, but series creator Hideki Kamiya shut down Nintendo censorship rumors. While fans were relieved to learn that Nintendo isn't interfering with the creative vision of the developers, the hint of bad news from Bayonetta's voice actor left them with different concerns about the sequel.
Cyberpunk 2077 Just Got Sequel News No One Saw Coming
Having experienced a rough launch in 2020 marred by bugs and glitches after years of hype, CD Projekt Red's "Cyberpunk 2077" remains one of gaming's most notorious cautionary tales. However, in recent weeks, the futuristic action RPG has experienced a tremendous resurgence in both player numbers and reception. Now, it looks like there may be even more "Cyberpunk 2077" in the future.
The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
UEFA・
It's Finally Time To Talk About Dead Space's Gameplay
EA and Motive have finally released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming "Dead Space" remake, showing off some of Isaac Clarke's arsenal as well as some of the space horrors he will face. The "Dead Space" remake is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on Jan. 27, 2023. While this trailer is the first time fans have gotten to see gameplay, EA and Motive haven't been shy about showing the game, posting videos of in-development work and behind-the-scenes information. Glen Schofield, the original creator of "Dead Space" has said he feels conflicted about "Dead Space" being remade without him. Schofield is currently working on "The Callisto Protocol," which looks like a spiritual successor to "Dead Space."
Dream's Face Reveal Was Huge For Ludwig, Too
Dream's long-anticipated face reveal video marked a major occasion not just for himself, but for fellow gaming and variety YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren as well. The beginning of October saw the ultra-popular YouTuber known for his distinct anonymous persona and "Minecraft" speedrunning videos finally revealing his true identity and appearance to the world. The content creator built up the anticipation by video calling several of his fellow streamers and creators and revealing his face to them a day earlier, with many posting stunned reactions to what they witnessed. When October 2 finally rolled around, the anticipation was through the roof for the full reveal, and the hype delivered. Dream's face reveal blew the internet away, amassing over 28 million views within the following 48 hours.
System Shock Fans Just Got Hit With A Delay
If you were one of the many fans eagerly anticipating the release of the "System Shock" remake, you're in for a bit of a disappointment. On Thursday, Twitter user Wario64 made fans aware that a change had been made to the official "System Shock" Steam page: The release date is now listed as March 2023.
Dead Space Collector's Edition: What's Included?
For fans of sci-fi horror games, 2022 was chock full of announcements. Games like "The Callisto Protocol" and "Slitterhead" come from developers of some of the most revered sci-fi horror games of the past, few of which are as well-known as "Dead Space." The "Dead Space" remake is slated for release on Jan. 27, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and after a gameplay trailer was uploaded by the "Dead Space" YouTube channel, fans are excited to finally know how a new "Dead Space" will improve on the original.
The New Scarlet And Violet Preview Hid Three Pokemon In Plain Sight
"Pokémon" fans have been eager to learn anything new about the series' next generation since it was announced out of nowhere near the beginning of 2022. "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" are the two versions that comprise "Pokémon" Generation 9, and both are scheduled to release on Nov. 18, 2022. Until the gameplay reveal, fans didn't know what to expect from these new "Pokemon" games, as most of what was known was gleaned from the first trailer and infrequent drips of info from the Pokémon Company. There was a major "Pokemon" leak in September 2022, though, which gave particularly desperate fans an unofficial, unconfirmed sneak peek into "Scarlet" and "Violet" versions.
Need For Speed Unbound Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay: What We Know So Far
Once the standard for arcade racers everywhere, the "Need for Speed" series has been in a lull for the past several years. After striking pay dirt with acclaimed titles such as the "Underground" subseries and "Most Wanted" in the 2000s, the franchise failed to recapture the magic with subsequent entries. Even a 2010 reboot of its "Hot Pursuit" game, and another reboot of the lauded "Most Wanted" failed to rejuvenate the series. At this moment in time, many fans of the series don't seem to expect much. However, after a three-year hiatus following 2019's open world "Need for Speed Heat," the series gets another chance to regain its hold on the arcade racing genre with "Need for Speed: Unbound."
Overwatch 2: Every Change To D.Va That You Need To Know
After years of anticipation, "Overwatch 2" is almost here, just as the original game is shutting down for good. While the core gameplay is returning along with original heroes, new features and content are inbound to the world of "Overwatch" and its sprawling story. New characters like the Junker Queen are joining the lineup, and new abilities could change the series forever.
Legacy Of Kain Might Finally Be Set For A Comeback
The "Legacy of Kain" series has been quiet for some time with the last entry in the series, "Legacy of Kain: Defiance," released in 2003. This is not for lack of interest or passion among fans, however. Despite some ups and downs, the series still has a cult following and is often ranked among the best vampire games of all time.
Sequels That Completely Erased The Previous Games
The video game industry is filled with strong series that allow companies to expand on their previous entries and keep fans coming back for more. In the case of titles like "Half-Life," this can sometimes leave fanbases clamoring for a new entry that may never come. Many series, however, consistently offer fans new entries to enjoy that expand on iconic mechanics, worlds, and characters. This allows them to foster living worlds that continue to grow and cultivate an active community of fans.
Why Babylon's Fall Completely Bombed
Gamers will soon say RIP to "Babylon's Fall," as it has been announced that the game will be shutting down its servers on Jan. 18, 2023. A failure in the eyes of critics when it was released on March 3, 2022, "Babylon's Fall" was destroyed in the public square due to its litany of issues. These problems included virtually every component of the game, be it gameplay, graphics, or its grindy live-service model. Some even named it among the worst game they've ever played (via TomsGuide). And less than a year after its rough release, "Babylon's Fall" will cease to exist short of its one-year anniversary and be remembered as one of the worst flops of its time.
