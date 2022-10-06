ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Lennon
Person
Casemiro
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
SkySports

Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory

On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England Women 2-1 USA Women: Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway help Lionesses to friendly victory at Wembley

England tested their credentials ahead of next year's World Cup, beating the current holders the USA 2-1 in an entertaining Wembley encounter. Both England and USA players wore teal armbands to "stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and ahead of the game, took a group picture with a 'protect the players' banner.
WORLD
SkySports

Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough: Zian Flemming double steers Lions to victory

Zian Flemming scored twice as Millwall continued their fine home form with a 2-0 Championship win over Middlesbrough. The summer signing from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard benefitted from a lucky deflection early in the first half before striking again just after the break for his third goal this week. Millwall...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Cyprus#Omonia Nicosia#Cypriot#Celtic
SkySports

Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines

Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
SOCCER
SkySports

Nottingham Forest hand head coach Steve Cooper fresh contract until 2025

Nottingham Forest have given head coach Steve Cooper a new contract until 2025. Cooper's position was reportedly under pressure with Forest bottom of the Premier League after eight games, but the club have decided to put their faith in the former Swansea boss. Forest also appointed Filippo Giraldi as their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged

Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
SkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win

Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SOCCER
SkySports

Wigan 1-3 Cardiff City: Managerless Bluebirds win again

The EFL have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Cardiff's 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win away at Wigan on Saturday will stand - despite one of the goals being too big. Wigan will be asked to explain what happened in order to ensure there is no repeat in future. Goals...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy