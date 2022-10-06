Read full article on original website
SkySports
Why has Tottenham's form dipped and what can Antonio Conte do to improve them?
Tottenham face Brighton on Saturday having failed to win three of their last four games, but what's behind the poor results?. The loss of in-form Dejan Kulusevski to a hamstring injury was undeniably a blow, but the summer signing of Richarlison at Tottenham was designed for these situations. The Brazilian...
SkySports
Manuel Akanji is Man City’s bargain buy and now Pep Guardiola’s intelligent problem-solver at right-back
Pep Guardiola spent much of his press conference after Manchester City’s straightforward 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday discussing the impact of his summer signing from Borussia Dortmund. But this time it was the other one. Erling Haaland did score the fourth goal against Saints but it was the...
SkySports
Premier League
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. Amex StadiumAttendance: Attendance31,498.
UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England And Italy In Same Group
England were among the second seeds for the draw, having been relegated from the top tier in the UEFA Nations League.
UEFA・
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Erling Haaland scores but other Man City players shine against Southampton
Pep Guardiola is having to get used to fielding questions about his new striker. In the build-up to this game, he was asked about a light-hearted petition to stop him playing in the Premier League. Even the club stuck him on the front page of the programme for this one.
SkySports
Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory
On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
SkySports
England Women 2-1 USA Women: Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway help Lionesses to friendly victory at Wembley
England tested their credentials ahead of next year's World Cup, beating the current holders the USA 2-1 in an entertaining Wembley encounter. Both England and USA players wore teal armbands to "stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims" in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and ahead of the game, took a group picture with a 'protect the players' banner.
SkySports
Millwall 2-0 Middlesbrough: Zian Flemming double steers Lions to victory
Zian Flemming scored twice as Millwall continued their fine home form with a 2-0 Championship win over Middlesbrough. The summer signing from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard benefitted from a lucky deflection early in the first half before striking again just after the break for his third goal this week. Millwall...
SkySports
Wolves must wait until next week to announce Julen Lopetegui as their new manager - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Wolves will have to wait until next week to announce Julen Lopetegui their new manager as the Spaniard attends to a family matter in his homeland. Josh Cavallo has branded Iker Casillas and Carlos Puyol as 'beyond disrespectful' after the...
SkySports
Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines
Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
SkySports
Nottingham Forest hand head coach Steve Cooper fresh contract until 2025
Nottingham Forest have given head coach Steve Cooper a new contract until 2025. Cooper's position was reportedly under pressure with Forest bottom of the Premier League after eight games, but the club have decided to put their faith in the former Swansea boss. Forest also appointed Filippo Giraldi as their...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to run Bournemouth ragged
Our tipster Jones Knows is on the hunt for a much-needed winner in his best bets column and is backing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to shine. One of the trickiest parts of this job is trying to decipher what constitutes a 'best bet' across the 10 Premier League games I'm analysing on a weekly basis. That is usually decided by how wrong the price is, thrown in with a bit of gut instinct. Now and again bets mentioned in the overall prediction column that don't quite hit the level of value required to be classed as a best bet go and fly in, while the best bets fall by the wayside. Last weekend was a prime example.
SkySports
Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?
There is plenty at stake for all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs this weekend with a victory for some meaning a move of as many as five places up the table. Celtic will extend their lead at the top to five points, albeit briefly, if they continue their good form against St Johnstone and win in the lunchtime game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win
Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SkySports
Liverpool: No heavy metal football in sight - Jurgen Klopp's side look more like bass guitar
Gary Neville says "lethargic" Liverpool looked like a shadow of themeselves in the second half against Arsenal. Bukayo Saka's penalty settled matters as Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners to return to the top of the Premier League table, 14 points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side. Despite enjoying less possession than...
SkySports
Antonio Conte says Tottenham players and staff are devastated by the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte admitted it was "difficult" for his side to play their 1-0 win over Brighton on Saturday, which came days after the death of their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone. It was announced on Thursday morning that Ventrone, who was nicknamed 'The Marine' for his intense fitness...
SkySports
Huddersfield 2-0 Hull City: Michal Helik on target as Mark Fotheringham leads Terriers to victory in his first home game
Mark Fotheringham enjoyed victory in his first home game in charge of Huddersfield as they recorded a 2-0 Championship win over managerless Hull. Town's fans were treated to a second-straight home win as the Yorkshire club cut the gap between themselves and safety to just two points. And they will...
SkySports
Wigan 1-3 Cardiff City: Managerless Bluebirds win again
The EFL have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Cardiff's 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win away at Wigan on Saturday will stand - despite one of the goals being too big. Wigan will be asked to explain what happened in order to ensure there is no repeat in future. Goals...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd forward a January transfer target for David Beckham's Inter Miami - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... David Beckham's Inter Miami are lining up a sensational January window swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo. Harry Maguire was given special permission to take a break in Portugal this week to "clear his head". Manchester United's under-fire stars are being urged...
UEFA・
SkySports
Iker Casillas: Former Real Madrid goalkeeper deletes Twitter post announcing he is gay
Iker Casillas has said a tweet announcing he was gay, which was published from his personal Twitter account, was the result of a hack. The former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper posted the update to his 10 million followers on Sunday afternoon. 'Hacked account,' Casillas posted. 'Luckily everything in order....
